As part of efforts to lend support for the quick prosecution of Gender Based Violence (GBV) offenders in Bayelsa State, wife of the Bayelsa State Governor, Dr. Gloria Diri over the weekend led a delegation of gender based advocacy groups to the headquarters of the State Police Command.

The visit is to seek the cooperation of the Police on the need for police to accelerate investigations into cases bothering on sexual and gender based violence in the state.

According to investigation the visit of Dr Diri and other stakeholders led by members of the Gender Response Initiative Team(GRIT) is to discourage mounting attempts by suspects to negotiate with victim’s family out of court.

It was categorically made clear that the position of Bayelsa Women an affirmative “NO” to settlement of sexual and Gender Based Violence cases out of court.

The Police assured the delegation of the command’s readiness to always ensure all cases of gender based Violence are thoroughly investigated and promptly prosecuted too.

Also speaking, the Chairman of GRIT, Ms Dise Sheila Ogbise stated that the visit of Dr Gloria is highly commendable and has reinforced her commitment to end issues of sexual and GBV cases in the state.

“This step taken by the First lady will serve as a loud warning to intending perpetrators of Gender based Violence. This is indeed a loud positive statement made by the First lady and which will not be forgotten by all Bayelsans”, she said.

Those on the entourage of Dr Gloria include members of GRIT, Chairperson of FIDA, Bayelsa State, Deme Debra Pamosoo , the Director of Center for Women Development, the head of Gender Unit State Ministry of Justice, Pere Amanda Egbuson , former Vice President, Nigerian Association of Women Journalist (NAWOJ), South-South zone, and Mrs Timi Idoko.