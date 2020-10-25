As the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) celebrates World Orange Day, some medical experts in Makurdi, Benue have called for an end to female genital mutilation in Nigeria, which they describe as harmful practices.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that World Orange Day is globally dedicated to drumming awareness against Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

Some of the experts, who spoke with NAN on Sunday, described female genital mutilation as one of the worst forms of gender violence against women and girls.

A Psychologist, Mr Terkula Akemase, urged government at all levels to deal decisively with the promoters, advocates and practitioners of female genital mutilation.

According to Akemase, the practice, rather than having positive impact on victims, has a lot of harmful effects, adding that it could cause infections of whatever kind.

“This must stop because it is a wicked tradition or culture. I repeat: it must be jettisoned,” he said.

The psychologist also condemned the perpetrators of rape, stressing that in the case of the girl-child, it could exert enormous trauma on both the victim and parents.

“Most of the rape victims end up either dying or contacting Vesco-Vaginal Fistula (VVF),” he said.

A Nurse, Mr Daniel Ikpeekor, also said that victims of female genital mutilation could become vulnerable to various infections ranging from HIV/AIDS and hepatitis, among others, if the equipment used on them were not properly sterilised.

Ikpeekor, who described the practice being perpetrated against victims under the guise of tradition and custom by some ethnic groups in the country as undesirable, said that it could result in infertility.

“It is barbaric and holds nothing good for women,” he said. (NAN)