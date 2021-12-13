From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Government has trained teachers and 600 male and female Secondary School Students on appropriate response to State Gender Base Violence (SGBV).

As the world continued to observe the 16 Days of Activism, the Kebbi State Government engaged renowned civil society organization, WARIF, to power educational programs in the State on Gender Based Violence (GBV).

In addition to the girls program, a teachers training and WARIF’s Boys Conversation Cafe also took place over the 16 Days of Activism.

The girl’s sensitisation which took place at Dr. Amina Abubakar Government Girls Secondary School, helped the students to be fully aware of risky situations and most importantly, how to respond.

Speaking at the program, Wife of Kebbi state Governor, Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, represented by the Chairperson of Hilwa, Hajiya Asmau Alkali, encouraged the Students to speak up and denounce the culture of silence around SGBV in the schools or at home.

She said, “You should always alert the people you trust for quick action and I will defend you.”

The Training Facilitator, Hajiya Maryam Ibrahim, taught the students causes, ways to prevent Gender Based Violence and mechanisms of reporting any form of GBV.

Barrister Kudirat Shuaibu, a member of the Kebbi State Technical Working Group on GBV, who spoke on various activities of the State Government to defeat gender based violence noted that, part of successful efforts includes, passage of protective laws,(VAPP and Child’s Rights Act), creating the Mai-Talle Tara Sexual Assault Referral Center in Kebbi Medical Center, Kalgo and provision of a Hotline for reporting cases of abuse.

The Educational Program Lead WARIF, Mr. Adeyemi Asaba, thanked the Kebbi State Government under the dynamic leadership of His Excellency, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the First Lady of the State and the Kebbi State Ministry of Education for their tireless commitment in tackling GBV in communities across the State.

During a questions and answer session, the Students asked relevant questions on Gender Based Violence which allowed for further enlightenment.

The gathering of girls were also enlightened by the Assistant Coordinator of Medicaid Cancer Foundation, Muktasaar Alkali on cervical cancer and the need for HPV Vaccination for girls (15) in accordance with W.H.O’s Strategy to eliminate Cervical Cancer by the year 2030.

