From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Senior Pastor of the Living Impact Christian Centre, LICC, Wale Olasoji, has totally condemned the increasing rate of Gender Based Violence , (GBV) cases in the country.

Delivering his sermon at the campaign against rape and gender based violence program, held in the headquarters of the Church, Lagos, the Senior Pastor, stressed that the only thing that can keep the society is love .

Pastor Olasoji urged other religious leaders to join in the sensitization and campaign against GBV and rape through their teaching on true love.

Olasoji said “Religious bodies also have the unusual privilege of having people listen to them because they are seen as the voices or the voice of God on the earth. So with that level of influence, we can wield it to ensure that people listen to the things we say.

“It is our firm belief, which is why we’re doing this that churches, mosques, clerics, we need to start talking about all of these things.”

“What keeps a home together is not the vow, it is the initial love plus the continual love and love is like fire the natural tendency of it is to go low unless you put the fuel consistently. I said here, the way you can identify easily whether you are a candidate that will abuse somebody is to check your mind.

“If as you are here and we have a lot of unmarried people here, particularly the guys, I believe that a lot of the guys do that more than the ladies. On verbal abuse, I want to believe that a lot of ladies do that more than men,” he stated.

Olasoji cautioned Nigerians and his congregants to stay away from the habit of allowing prophets or prophecies to run their homes.

His words, “Let me tell you officially now, I respect the ministry of servants of God, apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers but listen to me and I want you to take this down if you didn’t hear anything today, listen to this, please don’t let prophets run your home.

“ according to the Bible every wise woman builds her own home not every prophetic woman. If prophetic grace builds home why is it that many prophets are divorced? If their vision couldn’t keep their own homes, why is it like that?

“God will help us as believers and as a church, why is it that there are many unbelievers that are able to keep their home, they go to clubs, they do all the fun things they know together, but 30 years down the line, their marriages are still standing.

“But believers you meet in church, prayed in church, did everything in church, homes are scattered why? Because you are saying you saw vision, my wife knows how I am very insistent against prophecies running our home. I can’t run my home by prophecy. I have seen it ruin homes.”

On his part, Taiwo Akinlami, a Parenting Educator, who also doubled to appear as the guest speaker for the GBV program at LICC, urged parents to stop exposing children to adults life styles, adding that the society is hypocritical.

“we may never get to a place where we are able to stop domestic or sexual violence, but we can deliberately have the right conversations to minimise the ills.

“We invite children to party we play adult content for children. We sexualise them. We make them think about sex 24/7, then when they now behave according to the content that we have expose them to, we are shocked. Society must be ready to reap what they have sown. Unfortunately in our society, we don’t want to reap what we have sown.”