Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, Wife of the Ondo State Governor on Thursday called for policy formulation to end violence against women in the country.

Anyanwu-Akeredolu made the call at the 16 days of Activism against gender based violence and news conference organised by the Office of Wife of the Governor, held in Government House in Akure.

The wife of the governor said that it had became imperative for the government at all levels, especially at the states to enact laws that could help reduce the rate of women violation in the society.

Anyanwu-Akeredolu said that Ondo State had made a lot of efforts to wage war on violence against women and girls through the passage of Violence Against Persons Prohibition(VAPP) law and institutionalised an agency.

According to her, it is high time for women to rise up by letting their voices heard and voting for women into political seats, especially in the state House of Assembly, to help make policy that would favour women’s welfare in the society.

The governor’s wife, who decried the number and population of women in Houses of Assembly across the country, said that some states had only one representative, making it difficult to make policy in favour of women.

” I will not pretend that violence against women and girls will end today after wearing T-shirt and cap to mark the day but there must be supportive action we need to be doing in combating the menace.

“We have be screaming and shouting every year about the violence against women in our society, especially in Ondo State and the country at large without getting any results.

“So, we have to be intentional, we have to be delibrate and what will make this work is when we have a policy formulation and people have to champion it.

“This can only be done at the state House of Assembly where you have representatives. We have to be intentional about it and that is why you have to put women into an office to represent your interest,” she said.

Anyanwu-Akeredolu, therefore, charged women to support and rally round themselves.

She also called on Non- Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and traditional institution to support government by sensitising the public to stop female genital mutilation and other violence against women and girls in the society.

Also, Mrs Adebunmi Osadahun, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, appreciated Mrs Anyanwu-Akeredolu for her roles and projects embarked upon to reduce the rate of poverty among women across the state.

Osadahun called on traditional rulers and market women to cooperate with the wife of the governor to fight against wives battery and rape in the society.(NAN)