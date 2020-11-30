In line with the objectives of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence (GBV), the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, has donated a 208-bed Model Transit facility to Ekiti State.

Janet Mcdickson, Head, Communications, OSSAP-SDGs, who disclosed this in a statement, said the facility was constructed and equipped in collaboration with the State Government to empower women and girls victims of GBV.

The facility contains an administrative block, a crèche, 250-seater conference hall, 200 rooms self-contained apartment and a skills acquisition centre for hairdressing, tailoring, photography among others.

At the ceremony, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, SSAP-SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, noted that the facility would aid the achievements of goals 3, 5, 10, 16 and 17 of SDGs.

The presidential aide commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment to improve issues involving women and the girl child.

Orelope-Adefulire, who urged Ekiti state governments to ensure that they mainstream SDGs into their plans and policies, commended the government for its commitment to the 2030 Agenda.

In his speech, Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, said the facility would complement the State’s Sexual Assault Referral Centre, popularly known as Moremi Clinic, in the fight against GBV.

According to him, the Transit Home as a safe haven for women, will also help the state to ensure that victims of gender abuse get justice and also provide succour to them.

The governor noted that his administration had signified its commitment to fight GBV with its naming and shaming policy as demonstrated by its sexual offenders register.

He added that violence against women is a serious violation of human rights with impacts ranging from physical, sexual and mental to even permanent disabilities for the victims.

Also speaking, Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, described the facility as another evidence of Buhari’s desire to the achievement of the global goals.

She assured that the Buhari administration would continue to implement policies and initiatives for the protection of girls and women with introduction of broader social investment programmes in support of vulnerable Nigerians. (NAN)