The UN Population Fund (UNFPA) has reinforced its partnership with National Agency for the Prohibition of Traffic in Persons (NAPTIP) in the fight against Gender Based Violence (GBV)

Ms Ulla Mueller, Country Representative, UNFPA, expressed the willingness of the UN to continue protecting women and girls from all forms of violence.

Mueller, represented by Dr Zubaida Abubakar, Gender/GBV Specialist, UNFPA, said this when she led a delegation of UNFPA staff on a courtesy call to the NAPTIP Director-General in Abuja on Wednesday.

She, however, affirmed the gratitude of UNFPA to the giant strides of NAPTIP in the war against Gender Based Violence.

She promised to continue to work with the Agency in making safe spaces for women and girls to live.

Responding, Dr Fatimah Waziri, Director-General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Traffic in Persons (NAPTIP), thanked the UN for their people centred programmes.

Waziri said that they would continue to fight against all manner of violence against women and girls in the country.

The highlight of the visit included the presentation of two laptops, two air conditioners, one Executive chair, one executive table, two Visitors chairs, one cabinet, one UPS and one couch.

Others are two work stations for four persons each as well as safety kit that included, tasers, jackknife, pepper sprays and handcuffs among others. (NAN)