George Odok

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), has advocated for Human Rights education for youths to create awareness and reduce Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in all spheres of life.

Head of UNHCR sub-office in Ogoja, Cross River, Mr Mulugeta Zewdie, said this during the crowning and end of the 16 Days Activism against Gender-Based violence.

Zewdie, who was represented by Mr Sawala Shibembe, Programme Officer of UNHCR, said that human rights education will create the needed awareness and enlightenment in the minds of youths against GBV.

“Today, we are making the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the theme is “Standing up for human rights.

“As we celebrate this day, we are calling upon all human race to promote youths into activities that will enhance and promote human rights.

“We also advocate for genuine education for the youths on human right wherever they are. We also encourage the youths to reflect on human rights and count on the future.

“UNHCR is grateful to have the Nigerian Government hosting the refugees in their country in line with the international human rights.

As we celebrate this day, we are also celebrating and crowning the end of the 16 Days of activism against Gender-Based violence.

NAN reports that the Global 16 Days Campaign was launched in 1991 and continues to be coordinated by the Centre for Women’s Global Leadership, running each year from Nov. 25 (International Day Against Violence Against Women) to Dec. 10. (Human Rights Day).

The 16-Days period reinforces the recognition of violence against women as a human rights violation.

Since 2018, beyond the 16-Days period, the campaign has begun to expand its advocacy efforts from 16 to 365 days of the year to emphasize the importance of accountability in the pursuit of a world without violence.