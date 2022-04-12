By Zika Bobby

Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has affirmed that the outcome of the national review of the Global Compact For Migration (GCM) in Lagos would form the position of the country at the international review forum in New York, United States in May.

According to her, the consultative process is meant to review and take stock of the implementation of the GCM as a nation, and to prepare for the regional and the International Migration Review Forum next month.

Addressing United Nations’ country team and other development partners in migration sector in Lagos, yesterday, she added that the adoption and institutionalisation of the GCM and its 23 goals, resulted in the creation of a National Action Plan for GCM implementation.

While thanking President Muhammadu Buhari for the political will and enabling environment that has enhanced the activities of NCFRMI, Sulaiman-Ibrahim appreciated the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, whom she said had given her over 100 per cent support all along.

She said the nation has also had the opportunity to review various migration-related policies and instruments, including the National Diaspora Policy, the National Migration Profile, the National Policy on Labour Migration and its implementation Action Plan, and the National Migration Policy’s Implementation Plan.

Representative of the minister, Abubakar Suleiman, said Nigeria did not only participated actively in the process and adoption of the GCM document, but also demonstrated its commitment to the implementation by being one of the first countries to start off the processes of implementation after its adoption, which earned Nigeria the position of being selected as one of the GCM champion countries.