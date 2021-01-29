From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

In a bid to ensure the success of the fight against terrorism in the northeast, the office of the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL) of the United States Embassy, has donated equipment valued at over $325,000 to the Nigerian Police Force.

The United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, in a statement issued in Abuja by its Public Affairs Section, said the equipment will aid in counter-insurgency operations in the northeast and restore civilian authority in areas affected by the Boko Haram insurgency.

“INL Director James Jewett presented the equipment to the Commissioner of Police Akeera Yunuss Mohammed, who represented the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu at the function. The equipment will be transferred to the Mobile Patrol Division of the Nigeria Police Force officers assigned to Borno State.

“For the 500 officers of the Mobile Police Force currently serving in the state, INL provided bulletproof protective vests and bulletproof helmets, goggles, and 20 ballistic shields. A tent, mosquito nets, first aid boxes, heavy-duty flashlights, foldable mattresses, and other hygiene products were also provided. By providing these supplies and equipment, INL is complimenting prior USAID investments in Borno State through the Office of Transition Initiatives,” the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria said.