GDM Group, a marketing solutions company, has announced the appointment of Omolabake Yussuff as its new Managing Director, the first woman to hold the position.

The former Chief Operating Officer takes over mantle of leadership from Victor Afolabi, founder of GDM Group who doubled as the Managing Director. Her appointment takes effect from December 1, 2020. GDM Group specialises in providing commercial supply chain and retail solutions for businesses. Its subsidiaries are GDM Consult, Greymedia, Retailar, Pavoreal Distribution and Greymedia Communications.

Omolabake is an astute strategic marketing professional whose functional specialisation cuts across sales and distribution strategy, marketing and strategic analysis, brand management, global marketing, customer insight and business development. She is also a well-grounded expert at creating game-changing strategies. Her high-targeted performance, result-oriented approach and business development acumen have endeared her to greater heights and positions across the group. She has worked with great brands like Unilever, Reckitt Benkiser, Nestle, Danone, Godrej and Diageo.

Due to her outstanding performance and contribution to the company’s growth in GDM Direct between 2010 and 2018, she wore the hats of a Client Service Executive, Project Lead, Project Manager, Senior Manager, Head of Project Department, General Manager and finally Chief Operating Officer in May 2019.