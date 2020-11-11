GE Healthcare has delivered the ultra-modern SIGNA Creator MRI system machine to Zenith Medical and Kidney Centre (ZMKC), the leading disease and transplantation experts in West Africa.

The new MRI technology will not only increase ZMKC’s diagnostic capability, but also enhance its end-to-end healthcare offering across all medical services and patient care.

Chief Medical Director of ZMKC, Dr. Olalekan Olatise, who disclosed this said patient care was always top priority for the establishment.

“The new MRI technology brings a broader spectrum of imaging options together—from improved stroke diagnosis, brain and spine imaging, musculoskeletal joints, tendons and nerve imaging to prostate imaging, breast MRI, special non-contrast angiographies and more. This not only gives ZMKC the ability to diagnose co-morbidities in renal patients, it ensures all ZMKC patients can receive the entire spectrum of their healthcare needs—from diagnostics to in-patient care—in one place and at one world-class medical facility.”

Eyong Ebai, GE Healthcare’s General Manager for West, Central and French Sub-Saharan Africa,said ZMKC had invested in the machine as part of the future of the organisation.

ZMKC , a specialised medical facility established in 2011, aims to reverse medical tourism and improve health care delivery in Nigeria and West Africa.