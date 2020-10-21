Chinwendu Obienyi

Geely Auto Group in partnership with Mikano, has said it intends to invest $54 million towards the development of automobiles in Nigeria.

Chief Executive Officer, Geely Auto Group, An Conghui, who revealed this in a statement said the partnership not only adds a new dimension to Geely’s understanding of passenger safety but represents a new development direction for automobiles both domestically and internationally.

According to Conghui, the development of a healthier car differs from specialised medical vehicles and cars with comprehensive virus protection not only requires the capability to isolate harmful substances in the air, but also needs to quickly and effectively purify cabin air for occupants. “Epidemic prevention is a job that requires the long-term effort of wider society.

Being the most common mode of transportation, consumers spend a considerable amount of time in their cars, akin to a “second home” and so we meet consumer demand for better quality of life only by making healthier products.

Based on the automotive industry’s development which is built around electrified, connectivity, intelligence, and shared mobility vehicles, auto companies should commit to developing products that help protect the health of drivers and passengers. This will become one of Geely Automobiles’ key long-term development objectives,” he said.