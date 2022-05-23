By Moses Akaigwe

China’s largest privately-owned automotive group, have entered into a share subscription agreement and a joint venture agreement subsequent to a framework agreement signed in January 2022 between Renault Group and Geely Holding Group.

On completion, Geely Automobile Holdings (0175.hk) via its subsidiary, Centurion Industries Limited, will hold 34.02 percent of the total issued share capital of Renault Korea Motors (RKM). Renault Group remains the majority shareholder in RKM and will continue to fully consolidate the entity.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

In January 2022, Geely Auto parent company, Geely Holding Group and Renault Group jointly announced a new collaboration dedicated to bringing an all-new vehicle lineup of fuel-efficient Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV) and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) models to the South Korean market as well as exploring overseas sales.

The new vehicles will be produced at the current Renault Korea Motors facility in Busan, South Korea, with volume production forecast to begin in 2024.

The new products will utilise Geely Holding Group’ world-class Compact Modular Architecture (CMA), developed by Geely Holding Group’s R&D centre in Sweden, as well as taking advantage of the Geely Holding Group’s advanced hybrid powertrain technologies. Renault and RKM will contribute their cutting-edge technologies, expertise in design and customer experience, to exceed the local market expectations.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

The new product range will be sold through the existing RKM sales and aftersales network. RKM after sales have been ranked the first for six consecutive years until 2021 in the domestic automotive consumer survey of Consumer Insight.

This capital increase reflects strong confidence by Geely Holding Group and Renault Group in the South Korean market strong potential which will further enhance Renault Group’s“Renaulution plan”

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Both companies are fully committed to Renault Korea Motors by introducing new product portfolios that will lead to greater market share in the South Korean domestic market whilst exploring export market opportunities.

The modern Geely line-up of vehicles was introduced in Nigeria by the brand’s exclusive partner in the country, Mikano International Limited, starting with a grand launch for the locally assembled flagship models – the Emgrand 7 and the X7-Sport – in January, 2020.

Geely Nigeria has since launched the Coolray compact SUV and Azkarra, the game-changer and Geely’s most connected Intelligent SUV.