Geely Holding Group executives and subsidiary brands have won accolades at the 2020 Autocar Awards, where automotive industry achievements from the previous 12 months and outstanding career achievements are usually recognised.

In a show of strength at the prestigious ceremony, Geely Holding’s Executive Vice President of Design, Peter Horbury, was honoured with the Autocar Lifetime Achievement award. Hakan Samuelson, Volvo Cars’ Chief Executive Officer, received Autocar’s top award – the Issigonis Trophy, while Volvo’s subsidiary, Polestar, was awarded the 2020 Game Changer award.

Peter Horbury’s well-deserved Lifetime Award reflects more than 50 years of dedication to design at leading automotive brands, where he helped develop some of auto industry’s iconic cars. During his tenure at Volvo Cars in the 1990s, Horbury was credited with introducing new sleek design – an approach he extended after the Swedish company was acquired by Geely Holding in 2010.

At Geely Holding, Horbury oversaw the growth of Geely Auto’s global design function which has now grown to five studios in Europe, America, China and south East Asia with more than 1000 members of staff.

With a new confident, Chinese inspired but internationally focused design language, Geely Auto has seen its sales triple over the last eight years. The Lynk & Co brand, a premium brand positioned between Geely Auto and Volvo Cars, was also developed by Peter Horbury’s team in Sweden alongside Geely’s engineering unit, CEVT.

The brand was unveiled for the first time in late 2016 before going on sale in China in 2017, where theit has sold over 300,000 units to date.

Expressing his delight, the Chairman of Geely Holding, Li Shufu said, “The recognition that we have received from Autocar are the results of more than two decades of continuous internationalization at Geely Holding, where we have focused on developing our internal talent and bringing the best products and services to the consumers.”

On his part, Hakan Samuelson was awarded the Issigonis Trophy for the major impact that he has had on Volvo Cars over the past eight years. He has overseen major growth at Volvo Cars during his tenure as CEO with growing global sales, an expanded manufacturing footprint in China and the United States, and fully committing to electrifying the Volvo range.