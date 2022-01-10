By Moses Akaigwe

Geely Automobile Holding Limited (Group) has announced that the total sales volume of the Group (including the sales volume of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles sold by the Group’s 50 percent-owned joint venture) for the month of December, 2021, was 158,765 units.

This represents an increase of approximately 3 percent from the same period last year and up approximately 17 percent from November 2021. Of the total sales volume in December 2021, 18, 813 units were new energy vehicles, an increase of around 162 percent from the same period last year.

This is heart-warming news for the teeming Geely lovers in Nigeria where the vehicles assembled and sold in Nigeria by Geely Nigeria {Mikano Motors} are fast penetrating the market and winning awards.

The sales volume announced in Hong-Kong last week also showed that the Group’s exports volume was up approximately 44 percent year-on-year to 17,125 units in the month of December 2021. During the same month, the Group’s total sales volume in the China market was 141,640 units, at about the similar level as compared with the corresponding period last year.

The total sales volume for the year of 2021 was 1,328,029 units, an increase of approximately 1 percent from the same period last year, achieving 87 percent of the Group’s full year sales volume target of 1,530,000 units in 2021.

During the month of December 2021, the total sales volumes of sedans, sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) were 66,303 units, 90,966 units and 1,496 units, respectively.

During the same period, the total sales volume of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles was 25,846 units, an increase of approximately 4 percent from the same period last year. The total sales volume of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles for the year of 2021 was 220,516 units, an increase of approximately 26 percent from the same period last year.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

During the same period, the total sales volume, the total sales volume of NEVs, the exports volume and the total sales volume of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles achieved monthly record high for the Group. Save as the sales volume disclosed above, during the year of 2021, the shipping volume of the Group’s exports of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles, namely “01 HEV” and “01 PHEV” to the European market was 11,602 units.

For the month of December 2021, 1,557 units of vehicle were delivered to its subscription customers in the European market under its innovative subscription model, and a total of 5,937 units of vehicle were delivered under its innovative subscription model for the year of 2021.

The Group’s ZEEKR-branded vehicles started batch-delivery on October 23, 2021. Since then and up to the end of December 2021, a total of 6,007 units of ZEEKR-branded vehicles, namely “ZEEKR 001”, were delivered

The total delivery volume in the month of December 2021 was 160,322 units and the total delivery volume for the year of 2021 was 1,333,966 units.

The Board sets the Group’s sales volume target for the year of 2022 at 1,650,000 units (including the sales volume target for LYNK & CO-branded vehicles), representing an increase of around 24% from the total sales volume achieved in 2021.