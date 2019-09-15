I was warned to take things easy after I was discharged from the hospital and so that weekend I packed a bag and decided to check into a hotel, at the last minute I decided to have a slumber party with the girls. Yes you heard me right, a slumber party! So I paid for a suite in this very luxurious hotel with a luscious garden. Wow, I didn’t even know one could still find hotels with such gardens in Lagos, it was a pleasant surprise.

The girls loved the idea and all showed up. We had a bit of catching up to do as we hadn’t had a hangout for a while. “This is beautiful and in Lagos too, I didn’t know there were others who appreciated nature like this,” Bola said closing her eyes and savouring the fresh air. Zara as usual showed up in her ‘panties’ which she insists on calling bum shorts and high boots with a boob tube and loose fitting shirt. I looked at her shaking my head in wonder. “Do you always have to have everything hanging out?” I asked in disgust.

I don’t know why I bother; it is obvious that Zara will never change. The girls had all come in by 8.00pm and we all decided to stay in doors for a change. It was a slumber party so we asked for extra blankets and pillows. I remember the expression on the Manager’s face when I told him a suite was enough for the five of us; the man had a dirty mind as he smiled at me knowingly. “What is he thinking?” I whispered in Jasmine’s ears.

Unfortunately Zara heard it too and decided to be mischeivous. “Hey sweet thang, it’s been a while,” Zara drooled in a South American accent and tapped Jasmine on her bum. The Manager choked on the water he was sipping trying to act like what he just saw was an everyday occurrence. I was not amused as I realised the potential danger of being arrested if this Man decided to inform the Police.

Who would tell them it was a sick joke by the pervert, Zara! They will only look at the situation and try to establish a prima facie case against us. I couldn’t take that risk, I have enough drama to last me a life time. Moreover homosexuality and lesbianism is against the law, I was not ready to play around that. “Please disregard my friend Manager, we all have boyfriends.

It’s just a Girls’ hangout, nothing sinister and we are certainly not lesbians,” I said quickly with a smile trying to douse whatever suspicion Zara may have aroused in him. When we got into my suite, I looked at Jasmine and said pointedly “Put her on a tight leash, I refuse to be arrested on Zara’s whims and caprices. Geez, put a lid on it Zara!” I said giving her a venomous look. You may have guessed right! Zara will not have any of that but chose to react in the most unlikely way; she turned up the volume of the background music in the room and proceeded to do a pole dance (I only noticed it when she jumped on it, crazy girl!) whining, grinding and twerking in our faces. I shook my head in disbelief, the girl is incorrigible. We all had a good laugh and settled down to do justice to the beautiful spread of sumptuous and rich Nigerian meal before us.

We had a rule, no serious issues discussed during meal times. So the banter was light and relaxing. After which we decided to table our matters like we usually do; now there is a twist to this. A matter is only discussed if the person involved is ok with us delving into their private matter. If there is resistance we don’t go any further.

We started with Bola, as you may all have recalled Bola is dating a married man and his wife requested to meet with her. Of course we all were against the idea but the eventual decision was Bola’s and she chose to meet with her. I must be more traditional and old school than I thought because I cannot do what this woman suggested.