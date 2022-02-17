By Merit Ibe

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to aid performance, the Green Energy International Limited (GEIL), in collaboration with its technical partner, Lekoil Oil and Gas limited, has donated a mini-barracks to the Nigerian Navy.

Commissioning the Navy Mini-Barracks at Ekefe Junction-Ikuru Town, Rivers State, the outgoing Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral S.K Ibrahim affirmed that the Nigerian Navy would continue to provide adequate security to critical national assets in the Niger Delta to ensure increased economic development of the area, for the overall benefit of the people and investors.

Represented by Commodore SG Olubode Fazaz, the Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship Jubilee, Ibrahim commended the companies, saying corporate organisations, the communities and security agencies must continue to work together in synergy to protect investments and secure lives and property in the area.

He said the Nigerian Navy under the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral AZ Gambo, has improved the security environment of the area.

Ibrahim commended GEIL, operator of the Otakikpo marginal field, for the consistent focus on securing the area of operation in Andoni, stating that the mini barracks will provide more accommodation and facilities to the naval staff in performance of their duties.

Chairman, GEIL, Prof Anthony Adegbulugbe, said the building of the mini barracks was part of the company’s CSR to aid the performance of the Nigeria Navy.

“The project was a follow up to the building of the Navy facility and barracks in Ikuru town in Andoni community in 2015 and donation of Hilux trucks in 2019, saying the security network of the area would be improved with the additional provision of accommodation.

“In furtherance of the company’s mandate to create a localised domestic market, based on small scale gas opportunities in Nigeria and Africa, the company with its JV partner are highly investing in gas utilisation through LPG and Gas to power projects which are due for commissioning by second quarter of this year.

“The gas utilisation strategy of the company is aimed at solving the age long environmental challenge of associated gas flaring, while also boosting the economic development of the Niger Delta and the nation’s economy.”

The gas to power project is designed as an embedded power generation strategy for the company’s operations and host communities while the excess would be injected into the national grid. Towards the realisation of this objective, the National Electric Regulations Commission has already approved a 40 MW license for GEIL.

He added that in over six years of its operation in the area, the company had enjoyed the cooperation of security agencies, adding that with the plans to expand its operations of the company, the government security forces (GSF) should enhance its security network in the area for the benefit of the critical investments and the economy. He called on the Naval authorities to make effective use of the facility to enhance its performance.

The facility consists of six rooms, a security post and an observation tower, a kitchen, a store and office facilities. Other facilities include a 20kVA generator and 12 panel and six battery solar lighting system.