Operator of the Otakikpo Marginal Field in OML-11, Green Energy International Ltd (GEIL) is set to commission the 12MMSCFD modular LPG extraction plant and 6MW power generating plants at the Otakikpo Marginal Field in Q2 2022.

These associated gas utilisation projects are a critical part of the Operator’s gas flares-out project aimed at eliminating gas flaring, industrialising the host community by using the gas to generate energy to the benefit both host community and the country at large.

This scale of modular LPG plant will be the first to be installed in the country and the company reiterated its intention to showcase the success of the project to other industry players and the Government as one of its contributions to eliminating associated gas flares in Nigerian oil fields.

The project got its Approval-To-Construct in April 2018 and was on FastTrack for completion. By July 2019, the equipment fabrication had been completed with Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and company representatives witnessing the Factory Acceptance Test (FAT) in China which lasted for over a month.

The Projects General Manager, Johnson Akinyemi, disclosed that when completed, the project will supply daily about 60-metric-tonnes of LPG (cooking gas) to the domestic market. “The plant works on a Hybrid System and consist of four major processes of compression, dehydration, refrigeration and hydrocarbon separation.”

Also commenting, the Chairman of the company, Professor Anthony Adegbulugbe, confirmed that “Green Energy International Limited has always emphasized the importance of delivering reliable and affordable energy to the world without jeopardizing environmental and social excellence. It is a commitment to this sustainable culture that propelled the Company to prioritize, plan and implement the development of associated gas reserves in parallel with the oil reserves; a very atypical strategy that clearly separates us from our peers in the industry.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Adegbulugbe further expressed his satisfaction in the progress that the company has made in its efforts to ensuring the green-house effect is eliminated completely in GEIL operations.

In his words: “We will continue to strive to position our Company as one of the elite companies to deliver the energy the world deserves through a powerful combination of capital efficiency, low costs and sustainable development”.

He further explained that contrary to extant and widely accepted industry belief, Green Energy International Limited has been able to achieve these fascinating results without jeopardizing traditional and critical key financial key performance indicators that organizations use to track, measure, and analyze the financial health of organisations.

“The Company’s undisputable metrics has demonstrated that its unique underlying framework for success has delivered financial sustainability to its stakeholders that is competitive not only with our direct E&P peers, but the broader market. In terms of sustainable development, it is safe to admit that Green Energy International Limited (GEIL) is surely ahead of the pack. It is a Company that has have intentionally chosen the path least travelled and have emerged as an undisputed leader amongst our peers.”

In terms of safety performance, the company’s HSE GM, Mr. Chuks Igbokwe affirmed that Green Energy International Limited has developed and implemented its own program “Life-Saving Actions and Barrier Checks” in all its area of operations. “These Life-Saving Actions are meant to draw attention to activities that could most likely to lead to a fatality and implementing the critical, life-saving actions over which an individual has control. This approach is in line with the Company’s established and enduring core beliefs at GEIL, that safety is not the absence of incidents, but rather it is the presence of defenses.”