Green Energy International Limited’(GEIL), an indigenous oil company, on Sunday, disclosed plans to begin power generation from its initial 6 MW gas to power facility being constructed on its Operational base in Ikuru town, Rivers state. The firm said that the intent is to provide uninterrupted power supply to it’s host communities in Rivers State and its production facility.

Its Chairman, Prof Anthony Adegbulugbe, disclosed this at a stakeholders’ workshop organised for the company by ‘Akassa Associate’ in Port Harcourt, yesterday, on Corporate social responsibility and sustainability.

Adegbulugbe said the 12MMSCFD LPG extraction Plant at Ikuru town, would be completed and commissioned for use by the second quarter of next year as fabrication has been completed in China.

According to him, GEIL which is the operator of the Otakikpo Marginal Field, has embarked on the projects in fulfillment of its gas utilisation strategy which will lead ultimately to zero gas flares from its oil fields.

He said the company is committed to the welfare and development of the communities where it operates and would do anything necessary to sustain the good relationship already built with them.