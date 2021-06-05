From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State top gubernatorial hopeful on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Barnabas Gemade has identified with Tyoshin people of Gwer West Local Government over the incessant killings by gunmen.

Gemade also visited the people of Abagena camp in Makurdi local government area who were displaced after gunmen suspected to be Herdsmen struck in the area, killing seven persons and injuring others recently.

Chief Gemade who was represented by Rtd. Col. Alex Anshungu in Naka, the headquarters of Gwer West on June 3 and Citizen Richard Asema at the Abagena IDP camp in Makurdi on June 4 expressed deep worry over their plight.

In a statement signed by his

Personal Assistant on Media and Publicity, Solomon Dzuah, Gemade described the attacks as a disheartening, stressing that patriotic Benue citizens were now leaving without a focus or program.

He expressed the hope that the relevant authorities would rise to the occasion to curb it, and make the IDPs return to their homes as soon as possible to continue with their normal lives.

“At this juncture, the most important thing is to share with you in your grief and as well provide what I am capable of, which at least will alleviate your plight,” he said.

The governorship hopeful donated food items including bags of rice, semovita, onions, table salt, packs of toilet tissue paper, biscuits, indomie, maggie, sanitol soap and cash.

Gemade also assured that he and his team would continue to be in fervent prayers so that their situation can become a thing of the past.

In their separate remarks, Traditional ruler of Gwer West, Ter Tyoshin ll, Chief Daniel Abomtse, Mue Ter Mbakpa, Chief Lawrence Ijir for the Gwer West, and Abagena IDP camp leader, Mr David Iorkyaa and Woman leader Mrs Esther Outa all applauded Senator Gemade for identifying with them.

They prayed God to replenish him, and grant him success in his future endeavours.

In company of the Senator’s representatives on the two tours were; Hon. Benjamin Ashaver, Hon. Ngukpen Diogo, Hon. Solomon Kachina, Hon Anta Igbaato, Hon. Sam Ugela, Hon. Terfa Donatus Asanyi, and Comr Solo Dzuah.