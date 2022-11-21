From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Former Head of State, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar and his civilian counterpart, former President Goodluck Jonathan were among prominent Nigerians that were conferred with the prestigious National Peace Award 2022.

The award was equally conferred on three legal luminaries, Yakubu Maikyua, SAN, President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Chief Paul Harris Adakole Ogbole, SAN, and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN.

The National Peace Award which was convened by the Messengers of Peace, is yearly bestowed on outstanding Nigerians from various walks of life for their contributions towards instilling sustainable peace and development in the nation.

Chief Harris Ogbole was honoured for his outstanding lifetime achievement in Legal management and Icon of peace.

Other eminent Nigerians who bagged the 2022 National Peace Award include the Bishop Hassan Matthew Kuka, Esama of Benin Kingdom, Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, HRM Eze Williams Ezugwu Eze Ogbozara III of Opi Kingdom, Nsuka,

former President of Ghana, Dr. John Mahama and Dr Hanna Louisa Bishaw, the Women Organizing Leader of NDC Ghana/President of Ecowas forum of political parties.

Others are the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, Minister of State, FCT, Dr Ramatu Aliyu Tijjani, Dr Jumai Ahmadu, wife of the Chief of Army Staff, Mrs Salamatu F Yahaya, former Minister of State Power, Mohammed wakil, Col Sani Bello (rtd) Major General Ibrahim Sani (rtd) and wife of the late Head of State, Hajiya Mariam Abacha among others.

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, was honoured for his roles in promoting peaceful engagements especially in mentoring the youths to engender love, mutual tolerance and respect, adherence to rules and vision of a stable and prosperous nation where the democratic tenets of justice, fairness and equity are upheld.

Governors Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto, Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State, Abdullahi Sule of Nassarawa State, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State and several other VIPs are billed to grace the event.

The media sector was not left out as two of its ambassadors, the President of the Nigerian Union of Journalist (NUJ), Chris Isiguzo and the Chairman of the FCT chapter of the union, Emmanuel Ogbeche were equally conferred with the prestigious award.

Speaking at the ceremony, the guest of honour and Speaker, former President of Ghana, Mr. John Mahama stressed the need for peace as a catalyst for economic and political development.

The former Ghanaian president who spoke through her representative, Dr. Hanna Louisa Bishaw noted that Nigeria deserves peace to collectively cataput the country to greater heights.

Dr. Bishaw, the Women Organizing Leader of the NDC of Ghana and President of ECOWAS forum of political parties was also bestowed with the award.

Earlier in his remarks, the National President, of National Peace Award, Dr. Sulieman Adejoh, explained that the Messengers of Peace, a non- governmental organization, is saddled with the responsibility of promoting peaceful co-existence irrespective of tribe, gender and religion among Nigerians.