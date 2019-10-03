All Progressives Congress National Stalwart, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has paid a special tribute to former Chief of Defence Staff, General Alani Akinrinade, as he clock 80 on October 3rd, 2019, describing him a fighter for democracy, rule of law and social justice with whom he was in the trenches during the military era.

He said General Akinrinade is a true democrat, an unrelenting fighter for rule of law and social justice and a statesman extraordinary who served and continues to serve his country with all that he has. Asiwaju said in the emotional tribute: “Whether in the army or in retirement, General Alani Akinrinade deployed all he is endowed with to accomplish whatever tasks he is given or to the goals he sets for himself. He served and continues to serve his country with all that he has: his intellect, energy, power, doggedness and commitment. He served the military meritoriously and faithfully. Given his brilliance and tenacity, he rose to the pinnacle of the military profession as Chief of Army Staff and later Chief of Defence Staff, appointed to help in stabilizing the new civilian government then in 1979 during the Second Republic. He, however, quit barely a year after, retiring from the military, as it were, at just 38.”