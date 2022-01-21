Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Newly appointed Director Defence Information Major General Jerry Akpor, has assumed office with a call on the media to continue to remain patriotic while observing the ethical journalistic norms of objectivity, fairness and balance in reporting defence related issues.

Similarly, the new Defence spokesman has promised to sustain and strengthen the existing media/military cooperation to building a more peaceful and progressive nation.

Gen Akpor, said this while taking over office from the acting Director Defence Information Air Commodore Maigida, at handing and taking over ceremony held at the new conference room at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

While noting the importance of the media to inform the public about military operations, Gen

Akpor, said the media largely depends on the military to fulfil its mandate. He advised that while performing its watchdog functions, the media should not forget to play the vital role of advancing the course of national security.

Ad the Defence spokesman and mouthpiece of the Nigerian Military, he said “I have been bestowed with the responsibility of projecting the image of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and its overall engagements with all other segments of the society. This would be in furtherance of the leading focus of the Chief of Defence Staff for the Armed Forces of Nigeria, which is ‘To foster a Professional Armed Forces capable of effectively meeting Constitutional imperatives’. “Accordingly, I intend to progressively sustain and strengthen the existing media/military cooperation aimed at building a more peaceful and progressive nation. Just as the media is essential for informing the public about military operations, the media also largely depends on the military to fulfil its mandate. Suffice to mention that, while performing its watchdog functions, the media needs to always remember to play the vital role in advancing the course of national security.

On security, he said “Bearing in mind that National Security encompasses the ability of our nation to protect its citizens, economy and other institutions, the Military with other security agencies, have been in the forefront of maintaining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation as well as facilitating economic, political and energy security, amongst other aspects of national security. “Permit me to bore you with one of the Components of Fighting Power, the Morale Component, which enables personnel to fight efficiently, braving all difficulties while carrying out their constitutional roles. The Press, Our Press, must therefore do its own part (as you have always done), in sustaining the morale of the citizenry and especially the morale of the military, along with other security agencies, as it deals with the contemporary security challenges that bedevil the nation. The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, has always espoused, ‘Whole of Society Approach’ in dealing with national security issues thus, fostering the morale of the fighting troops, the morale of the military, would remain your critical contribution to national security as members of the Press.

He commended the journalists covering the Defence beat for demonstrating high sense of professionalism in the coverage and reportage of defence and security matters and urged them to keep the good work.