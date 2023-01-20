From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The newly appointed Commander Guards Brigade Nigeria Army, Brigadier General Aminu Umar. has assumed office at the Brigade Headquarters in Abuja. He took over from Major General Muhammed Takuti Usman has been redeployed to 2 Division Nigerian Army as the General Officer Commanding (GOC).

Speaking during the Handing and Taking-Over ceremony, the former Commander, while thanking officers and soldiers of the Brigade for their support, loyalty and commitment through out his tour of duty, called for more support for his successor to carry out his assigned task of securing the Federal Capital Territory and its environs while protecting the Presidency and the first family as the Nation’s seat of power.

He commended the collective contributions of officers and men which he said made his tenure as Commander successful and urged them to reciprocate same to the new Commander whom he describe as a highly committed and decorated senior officer with high moral standing.

Gen Usman, while noting that the change in barton came at a time when the nation is set to conduct the 2023 general elections, charged officers and men of the Brigade and units under command to remain dedicated to their duties, saying that securing the Federal Capital and the nation in general against terrorists, bandits and criminal elements remains the primary responsibility of all under command.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for all his support and the opportunity to serve him while he was the Commander Guards Brigade as well as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya for giving him another opportunity to further continue in the service of of the nation by giving him yet another area of responsibility as a General Officer Commanding.

Responding, the new Commander Brigadier General Aminu Umar while commending the former Commander for his foresight and achievement in the area of security and infrastural development, promised to consolidate with the good legacies.

He urged them to remain more proactive, committed and disciplined always as the task ahead requires all hands on deck.

Brigadier General Umar thanked the COAS Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya for finding him worthy of the appointment, assuring of his committment towards achieving the Vision of the Army Chief and to ensure security of lives and properties of all citizens within the Brigade Area of Responsibilities.

The new commander was later conducted round units under command which include 7 Guards Battalion Maitama, 102 Guards Battalion Suleja, 176 Guards Battalion Gwagwalada, 177 Guards Battalion Keffi and Guards Brigade Garrison located in Mambilla Barracks Asokoro in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).