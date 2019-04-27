Did you agree on the number of kids you would have from the onset?

Husband: I wanted three maximum. We had the first three and they were boys but she kept pleading with me to get a girl.

Wife: It was my mother that said, boys? They belong to some- body else and since you are still within the biological age, you better look for daughters because, you don’t know the kind of girls your sons would bring home and you would become a ‘witch.’ But now that you can still bear children, have your own daughter because even if you are crippled, your daughter would still welcome you. But in your son’s house, you don’t know who he would marry and you become a ‘witch’ and your son would be like, ‘Mama, you didn’t tell us you were coming’, and because you love your son and you don’t want to cause problems in his marriage nor make him unhappy, you would respect yourself and stay in your house. But if you have you daughter and you are lucky your sons have good wives, then you would be singing, Hallelujah. That was how and why we had our two last daughters. When I had my first daughter, my mum again said: ‘friends are friends, sisters are sisters. Your daughter needs a sister to play with, gossip with, if you tell your sister a secret, you can be sure the secret with remain with you but with a friend, you are not so sure.’ That is how come Ada is five good years older than Amaka because my husband kept refusing that he doesn’t want. But man proposes God disposes.

Husband: You see that is another hand of God. After the birth of our first daughter, I told her no more please because I have always calculated when I would retire which is at the age of 60 as required by the law. I had calculated that by the age of 60, my fourth child would have left university so that I don’t have to pay school fees in retirement. But I didn’t know that God has his own plans that along the line I would even become a minister. The fifth child and the second daughter coming was the Lord’s doing. Today, she is everything to me, she is everything I desire in a child. Her name is Precious and she is really precious. So I thank my wife and my mother-in-law for insisting.