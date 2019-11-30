Like father like son. It is always said that every good tree makes good fruits. A father’s love for a son is magnificent and encompassing. But this feeling cannot be explained by the same genes of DNA, it is something bigger than that.

This best summed the feelings of former Borno and Lagos State military administrator, Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa. As a father and retired military chieftain, Marwa obviously was delighted to have one of his children follow his footsteps. And he has not been disappointed. His son, Mohamed who has decided to continue where he stopped as a military top brass has been making him proud. He was listed among scores of brilliant and dedicated officers who were promoted by the Nigerian Army recently. He was elevated to the rank of Lt. Colonel.

The young military officer, who is studying PhD at the University of Buckingham, was decorated with his new rank at the Nigerian High Commission in London on Thursday this week. Coincidentally, Gen. Marwa, the proud dad, was in the United Kingdom on a private visit and was fortunate to witness the decoration ceremony that was done under the watchful eyes of Nigeria’s High Commissioner, Ambassador (Justice) George Oguntade. Also at the ceremony were Lt. Col. Mohamed’s wife and Nigeria’s Defence Adviser in the UK, General Sadiq Ndalolo.