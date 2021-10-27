The death of the former United States (US) Secretary of State and Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Colin Luther Powell, on October 18, 2021 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, Bethesda, United States, is a great loss to America and the global community. Aged 84, Powell died from complications arising from COVID-19. His case might have been worsened by having multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells, which suppresses the body’s immune response in addition to Parkinson disease.

Born on April 5, 1937, in New York City of Jamaican immigrants, Powell was raised in the South Bronze. Educated in the New York City public schools, he received a Bachelor’s degree in Geology from the City College of New York (CCNY). He also participated in ROTC at CCNY and received a commission as an Army second lieutenant upon graduation in June 1958. He served the US Army meritoriously for 35 years and held many command and staff positions and rose to the rank of a four-star general. He was the Commander of the US Army Forces Command in 1989.

Powell was a great American soldier, a consummate diplomat and great patriot. His distinguished military career took him from combat duty in Vietnam to becoming the first Black National Security Adviser during the end of Ronald Reagan’s presidency and the youngest and first African-American Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H.W. Bush. His national popularity soared in the aftermath of the US-led coalition victory during the Gulf War, and for a time in the mid-90s.

However, his towering reputation suffered some dents when he pushed faulty intelligence before the United Nations to advocate for Iraq War based on the assumption that Saddam Hussein administration had weapons of mass destruction. Upon invasion of Iraq by the US and allied forces, it was discovered that Hussein did not actually have weapons of mass destruction as alleged. He later admitted that his information was misleading. He regrettably predicted that the blot will follow him till the end of his life.

In his 2012 memoir, “It Worked for Me,” Powell wrote: “It was by no means my first, but it was one of my most momentous failures, the one with the widest-ranging impact.” For admitting his flaws, there is no doubt that history and critics will be kind to him. General Powell was considered a leading contender to become the first Black President of the United States. But, he was not interested in politics. He preferred to be on the sidelines. Although a Republican, he supported Barack Obama’s quest for the US presidency. He also voted Hilary Clinton against Donald Trump in 2016 presidential poll. He also moved in defence of American constitution and diversity when Donald Trump was about tarnishing American values and democratic norms towards the end of his troubled one tenure. In the diplomatic circles, the statesman and diplomat was widely held as a strong advocate of world peace.

The late General represented a life of service and belief in one’s ability to reach the tops. He served as the 65th United States Secretary of State from 2001 to 2005. As Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff, he oversaw 28 crises, including the invasion of Panama in 1989 and Operation Desert Storm in the Persian Gulf War against Iraq in 1990–1991. He formulated the Powell Doctrine, which limits American military action unless it satisfies criteria regarding American national security interests, overwhelming force, and widespread public support. He is survived by his wife, Alma Vivian (Johnson) Powell, whom he married in 1962, as well as three children.

Powell was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and was scheduled to get his booster shot before he took ill and died. His death from COVID-19 complications has equally underlined the severity of the pandemic. We urge Nigerians to be more conscious of the disease and ensure compliance to established protocols at halting its spread, including being vaccinated.

The virus is real and has led to the death of many people across the world. Let some Nigerians stop pretending as if the disease does not exist. We commiserate with Americans on the passage of the courageous General and accomplished diplomat.

