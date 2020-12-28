From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin, has described former Minister of Defence and Chief of Defence Staff, late Gen Domkat Yah Bali (retd) as a patriotic Nigerian who contributed immensely to nation-building.

Gen Olonisakin made the remark on Monday in Jos at the funeral service of the late general, held at the Church of Christ in Nations Headquarters Jos, Plateau State.

‘Gen Bali was a gentleman, his demise is indeed a great loss not only to the Arm Forces of Nigeria where he rose to occupy the position of the Defence Minister and Chief of Defence Staff and to his community and the nation at large,’ Gen Olonisakin stated.

He appreciated all that came to honour the late former Defence Minister, who he hailed as a distinguished general.

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong described late Bali as a sincere man who contributed greatly to addressing security challenges in Plateau and Nigeria.

‘Bali was our worthy son and patriotic Nigerian who led by a good example and left good legacies for our younger generation to follow,’ the governor stated.

‘General Bali never brought shame to us, rather he made us proud, he work for peace and advised for tolerance and peaceful co-existence.

‘Although he has gone to be with his maker his legacies shall remain with us forever. At the appropriate time, the state shall do the needful to keep his memory alive and we advocate that the Federal Government should do the same.’

Governor Lalong noted that the people of Plateau love their traditions and culture and would not let anyone tamper with them.

The Chairman of the Tarok Elders Council, Canon Selchang Miner (retd), said the late Gen Bali was a man of humility who served Nigeria with sincerity and a high sense of commitment.

Miner said the deceased was highly respected and was a foundation member of the Tarok Elders Council whose wise counsel shape them better.

He noted that Bali was a national moral compass and a promoter of unity who was God’s gift to the Tarok nation and Nigeria.

Esther Bali, the wife of the late general, said that she was consoled at the thought that her late husband is resting in the Lord due to the good legacy he left behind.