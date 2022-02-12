By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Family and friends have continued to applaud late former Head of State General Murtala Ramat Muhammed 46 years after his demise, saying the military leader’s legacy remains strong in the hearts and minds of the Nigerian people.

The late head of state was on February 13, 1976, assassinated, ending his administration as Nigerian’s leader abruptly.

According to the Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF), as the country remembers the former Head of State (1975 -1976), was an epitome of pan Africanism.

The chief Executive officer of the foundation, Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode, stated in a release commemorating the 46th anniversary of his death, “that today, the name Murtala Muhammed has become synonymous with a fierce and committed leader, who stood tall in his belief that Nigeria is endowed with the resources necessary to develop and serve as a beacon and shining light for the rest of Africa.

‘During his brief tenure in power, the late General’s administration prevailed in the fight against corruption and indiscipline, while also establishing the institutions that would ensure sustainable peace and security within Nigeria’s borders,’ she said.

‘His administration began the process of relocating the federal capital to Abuja, tackled government inefficiencies, and, most crucially, initiated the process for a return to civilian rule.

‘Under his leadership, African diplomacy reached a zenith with the anti-apartheid struggle, a period that could be regarded as Africa’s golden age of global diplomacy.

‘He was no doubt a firm believer in a peaceful and united and strong Nigeria within an integrated and prosperous Africa.’

Muhammed-Oyebode further stated that the foundation, which was founded 20 years ago, has achieved significant success in accordance with his philosophy.

‘At the MMF, we are proud without being immodest to say that 46 years after his death, Nigerians continue to mourn late Murtala Muhammed”, as the Foundation itself continues to be recognised as a trailblazer and pioneer in interventions that promote democracy, human rights, education women empowerment and service to underserved communities across the Nation,’ she said.

Muhammed-Oyebode urged Nigerians to use this years’ remembrance day of his assassination to reflect on the legacy of the late leader and his vision for Nigeria and as a source of introspection in order to continue to implement his legacies and to continue to support the country Nigeria itself with prayers.