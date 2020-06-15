Molly Kilete, Abuja

The General Court Martial set up to try former General Officer Commanding(GOC), 8 Division Nigerian Army, Sokoto, Major-General Hakeem Otiki, has adjourned sitting.

The GCM, sitting in Abuja, which is set to pass judgement today, resumed sitting at about 11 am when the Judge Advocate read the charges against the accused officer at the proceeding of the Court Martial which lasted about four hours.

Thereafter, the president of the court, Major General Lamidi Adeosun, adjourned the court to 7 pm when the judgement would be passed on the accused officer.