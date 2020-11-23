John Adams, Minna

LT. Gen. Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (RTD) has called for strict monitoring of COVID-19 palliatives meant for the Vulnerable and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the country to ensure that the items get to the targeted beneficiaries.

General Danjuma made the call in Minna on Monday when he flagged off the third phase of the distribution of food items and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) by his Foundation; Victims Support Fund (VSF) TaskForce on COVID-19 to the Internally Displaced Persons as well as most Vulnerable in North Central and North West zones of the country.

General Danjuma who was represented at the flag off by the Chairperson of the Victim Support Fund (VSF) Foundation, Toyosi Akerele, said seven states of Niger, Benue, Plateau, Katsina, Kaduna, Kano and Zamfara will benefit from the third phase of the distribution, targeting 40,886 household and 204,330 direct beneficiaries.

For example, no fewer than 25,000 vulnerable households in Niger state alone will benefit from the items, adding that items worth N107.9million will be distributed in the state.

The items include, 5,272 each of bags of rice, beans, maize, salt and four litres of vegetable oil, 5000 surgical face masks, 20,000 pieces of reusable seen face masks, 10,000 250ml hand sanitizers, 1,174 packets of latex gloves, 1,174 Hamzat suits, 1,174 safety boots, 1,174 goggles.

Gen. T.Y Danjuma disclosed that the Victims Support Fund (VSF) Task Force on COVID-19 is an emergency response team inaugurated this year to provide palliative to Internally Displaced Persons and the vulnerable as well as provide institutional support to government agencies supporting the national effort to fight COVID 19.

He disclosed further that N1billion worth of items will be distributed across the seven states of the North Central and North West zone, bringing the total to N3billion that has so far being expended across the six geo-political zones of the country.

He therefore called on individual and other non governmental organizations to support the government in other to reduce the suffering amongst Nigerians who have suffered as a result of hardship caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Receiving the items on behalf of the government, for onward distribution to the beneficiaries, the Special Adviser, Special Duties to the Niger state Governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Ebbo appreciated the organization for the donation saying that it would go a long way to further alleviate the sufferings of the vulnerable in the state.

He also appealed to the Foundation to extend a similar gesture to the state government to help address the many challenges bedevilling the state which ranges from flooding to banditry.

Ebbo assured that the food and PPEs materials will be judiciously distributed within one week to the targeted beneficiaries, stressing that the NGOs and CBOs would be adequately monitored to ensure that there is fairness in the distribution of the items.