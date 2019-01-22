General TY Danjuma (retd) on Tuesday commissioned the International model secondary school and school of preliminary and remedial studies Takum, newly renovated by the Victims Support Funds (VSF) and and Development Africa in collaboration with the state government.

Danjuma, who is the Chairman Presidential Committee on Victim Support Fund, said that the project was a childhood dream come true, urging the community to take the project as theirs and to protect it.

He clarified that the aim of the fund set up by former president Goodluck Jonathan is to bring succour and relief to all victims of terrorism in the northeast and all parts of the country, and thanked the VSF for approving the project in his hometown of Takum.

Funds were raised from individuals, businesses, shareholders and other such sources under President Jonathan when we raised over 50 billion naira in cash and pledges.

“Let me thank the VSF for approving this project in my hometown of Takum. When I was a child growing up here, I went through personal trauma when I had to leave my home and parents for the first time to go to Katsina Ala for studies. Today we have something better here in Takum, thanks to the vision of our governor for requesting that we do this together. Now we need to populate the school with eligible candidates from here and around the world. This is a dream come true.

“I urge parents to make sure that their children take their studies seriously so that they can maintain the international standards that is required. Otherwise, the school would end up populated by foreigners. This school is yours and you must treasure and protect it with everything you have, irrespective of why the school was destroyed in the first place. You must live together in peace and unity for such development to come to you,” he said.

State Governor Darius Ishaku said that his administration was determined to transform the education system in the state, and thanked God for the level of progress made in that regards.

“When we came on board in 2015, Taraba was among the worst states in terms of performance at WAEC, NECO and other external examination. Rather than sacking our teachers, we brought in consultants who trained and reconditioned our teachers. Today, we are top in the region and among the top in the entire North. This school is now an international secondary school and school of preliminary and remedial studies. It is another giant stride in our determination to turn around education in the state and we would achieve this by working together.”

Earlier, Executive Director of VSF Prof Sunday Ochoche disclosed that the 1.3 billion naira project was the single largest project of the fund since inception and said it was made possible with support and partnership of the state government which provided the technical import and the host community that provided a welcoming atmosphere for the workers and technical teams.