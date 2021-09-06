From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade has lamented the death of one-time military administrator of Rivers State Brigadier General Anthony Ukpo (retd), describing his passing as a monumental loss to Nigeria.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Christian Ita, the governor described the former Minister of Information who died in the early hours of Monday, September 6 as ‘an illustrious son, a fine and gallant officer has left us. As a state, we are pained by the loss of this thoroughbred officer, an illustrious son of Cross River.

‘General Ukpo’s death has robbed our dear state of his wise counsel. He was forthright and a partner in building a Cross River of our dream.

‘As a military officer, General Ukpo had a distinguished career, as a Military Administrator he excelled beyond expectations and as a Minister, he showed passion and professionalism. He left these offices without blemish. He was a rare gem.

‘We are indeed hurt by his demise, we are pained that General Ukpo had to leave us at this time but as a people of faith, we cannot question God. We can only pray for the peaceful repose of his soul.

‘On behalf of the People and Government of Cross River State, I condole with General Ukpo’s family, his immediate community, Okpoma and the Nigerian Army.’

Expressing his condolence to the Ukpo’s family, Governor Ayade said the late Gen Ukpo applied himself diligently and dutifully to all the national assignments entrusted to him to the applause of his superiors.

