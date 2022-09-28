The organisers of the prestigious African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) have released the nomination list for the 2022 edition.
After a two-year period of virtual shows, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, AFRIMMA Awards returns this year with an in-person ceremony on November 19 at Gilley’s Event Center, Dallas, Texas.
Tagged: “This is Africa”, the award show seeks to consolidate on the growth of the previous award ceremonies and the massive growth of African music culture. Indeed, it has been a great year of good music on the African music scene, with many African artistes doing the continent proud.
According to the organisers, the nominees’ list was put together by the AFRIMMA technical team after painstaking research and due diligence. This year, the Gen Z music stars hug the headlines of the nomination list with many including Asake, Ayra Star, Jay Melody, Marioo, Rema, Black Sheriff, Ruger, and Buju holding their own against heavyweights like Burna Boy, Diamond Platinumz, Focalistic and the rest. Stars like Ammarae, Mahkhadzi, Gambo and DJ Snake all earned their first AFRIMMA nominations on a list that is practically tight in every category.
Celebrating African music and African musicians has been the fuel behind AFRIMMA Awards, and the body has consistently uplifted African music on the world stage since inception. So, this year is set to be another chapter in history, as African stars hoist their country’s flags in different categories of nominations.
Speaking, Anderson Obiagwu, founder, AFRIMMA, said: “African music is the new oil, everybody wants a bit of it. AFRIMMA is committed to promoting African music on the biggest stage, and celebrating and rewarding excellence.
The AFRIMMA 2022 nominees
Best Male West Africa
Oxlade – Nigeria
Kidi – Ghana
Buju – Nigeria
Black Sheriff– Ghana
Fireboy– Nigeria
Didi B – Ivory Coast
Ruger – Nigeria
Samba Peuzzi – Senegal
Omah Lay – Nigeria
Best Female West Africa
Ammarae– Ghana
Tems – Nigeria
Josey – Ivory Coast
Zeynab – Benin
Ayra Star – Nigeria
Gyakie – Ghana
Tiwa Savage– Nigeria
Roselyne Layo– Ivory Coast
Best Male East Africa
John Frog – South Sudan
Khaligraph Jones – Kenya
Eddy Kenzo – Uganda
Diamond Platnumz – Tanzania
Rayvanny – Tanzania
Otile Brown – Kenya
Meddy – Rwanda
Sat B – Burundi
Best Female East Africa
Femi One – Kenya
Zuchu – Tanzania
Sheebah Karungi – Uganda
Jovial – Kenya
Maua Sama – Tanzania
Sanaipei Tande – Kenya
Nandy – Tanzania
Winnie Nwagi – Uganda
Best Male Central Africa
KoC- Cameroon
Innos’ B – Congo
TayC – Cameroon
Fally Ipupa – Congo
Calema – Sao Tome
Mic Monsta- Cameroon
Tenor -Cameroon
Nelson Freitas – Cape Verde
Best Female Central Africa
Rinyu– Cameroon
Shan’L -Gabon
Mayra Andrade – Cape Verde
Liloca- Mozambique
Blanche Bailly – Cameroon
Soraia Ramos- Cape Verde
Edmazia – Angola
Emma’a – Gabon
Asaba – Cameroon
Best Male Southern Africa
Mark Exodus –Mozambique
Focalistic- South Africa
Slap Dee – Zambia
Dlala Thuzkin -South Africa
Zakes Bantwini- South Africa
Edgar Muzah – Zimbabwe
Master KG – South Africa
Macky2 – Zambia
Best Female Southern Africa
DBN Gogo– South Africa
Ammara Brown – Zimbabwe
Mpho Sebina – Botswana
Msaki- South Africa
Gemma Griffiths – Zimbabwe
Makhadzi – South Africa
Towela – Zambia
Shekinah – South Africa
Best Male North Africa
Ali Loka – Egypt
Baiti – Tunisia
SoolKing – Algeria
Marwan Moussa – Egypt
El Grande Toto – Morocco
DJ Snake – Algeria
Wegz – Egypt
Snor – Morocco
Best Female North Africa
Rym – Morocco
Emel – Tunisia
Faouzia – Morocco
Souhila Ben Lachab – Algeria
Ruby – Egypt
Latifa – Tunisia
Kenza Morsli – Algeria
Jaylann – Morocco
Crossing Boundaries with Music Award
Burna Boy–Nigeria
Aya Nakamura -Mali/France
Ckay- Nigeria
Dadju – Congo DR
Wizkid–Nigeria
Tay C – Cameroon
French Montana- Morocco
DJ Black Coffee – South Africa
Best Newcomer
Camidoh- Ghana
Asake – Nigeria
Young Stunna– South Africa
Ssaru – Kenya
Santorini Raphael – Togo
Jay Melody – Tanzania
Goya Menor – Nigeria
Nenny – Cape Verde
Baby Diaz – Congo DR
Artist of The Year
Asake – (Nigeria)
Fally Ipupa- Congo
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Burnaboy- Nigeria
Kidi– Ghana
Rema – Nigeria
Zakes Bantwini – South Africa
Tay C – Cameroon
Davido – Nigeria
Best Gospel
Mercy Chinwo – Nigeria
Joe Mettle – Ghana
Christina Shusho – Tanzania
Miguel Buila – Angola
Oheema Mercy – Ghana
KS Bloom – Ivory Coast
Joel Lwaga – Tanzania
Pulani Maphari – South Africa
Best Live Act
Barnaba -Tanzania
Flavour – Nigeria
Sauti Sol – Kenya
Yemi Alade – Nigeria
Burna Boy – Nigeria
Fally Ipupa– Congo DR
Diamond Platnumz – Tanzania
Patoranking – Nigeria
BEST FEMALE RAP ACT
Nadia Nakai – South Africa
Femi One – Kenya
Ms Banks – Nigeria
Nata – Sierra Leone
Feli Nuna – Ghana
Fena Gitu – Kenya
Candy Bleakz – Nigeria
Rosa Ree – Tanzania
Best Male Rap Act
Phyno – Nigeria
Yung Lunya – Tanzania
Didi B – Ivory Coast
Ladipoe – Nigeria
Black Sheriff – Ghana
A-Reece – South Africa
Blaqbonez – Nigeria
Blxckie – South Africa
Best Collaboration
Pheelz x Buju – Finesse
Diamond Platnumz x Focalistic – Iyo
Musa Keys x Loui – Selema
Marioo x Jovial – Mi Amor
Costa Titch ft C’buda M, Alfa kat, Banaba Des, Sidda & Man T – Big Flexa
Fireboy x Ed Sheeran – Peru (remix)
Roga Roga & Extra Musica – Bokoko
Camidoh ft Darkoo, Mayorkun – Sugarcane Remix
Asake ft Burnaboy – Sungba Remix
Song of The Year
Pheelz x Buju – Finesse
Kizz Daniel x Tekno – Buga
Lojay – Monalisa
Davido ft Focalistic – Champion Sound
Roga Roga & Extra Musica – Bokoko
Costa Titch ft C’buda M, Alfa kat, Banaba Des, Sidda & Man T – Big Flexa
TayC – Dodo
Black Sheriff – Kweku The Traveller
Maluma ft Rayvanny – Mama Tetema
Best Video Director
Anurin Nwunembom -Cameroon
Enos Olik – Kenya
TG Omori – Nigeria
Rex- Ghana
Sasha Vybz – Uganda
Hanscana – Tanzania
Patrick Elis – Nigeria
Dammy Twitch- Nigeria
Best Dj Africa
DJ Spinall – Nigeria
Black Coffee – South Africa
DJ Sly King – Ghana
Waffles – South Africa
DJ Tunez– Nigeria
DJ Djeff – Angola
DJ Romy Jones – Tanzania
DJ Big N – Nigeria
Best African Dj USA
DJ Prince – Nigeria
DJ Shinski – Kenya
DJ Soofire – Ghana
DJ Poison Ivy – Kenya
DJ Buka- Nigeria
DJ Birame BB l’amour – Ivory Coast
DJ Yas Meen Selectress – Egypt
DJ Freshy K– Nigeria
AFRIMMA Video of The Year
Flavor – Levels
Rogo Rogo & Extra Musica – Bokoko
DJ Snake – Disco Maghreb
Diamond Platnumz ft Mbosso – Oka
Chike – Nwoke Oma
Bosom Pyung – Nyinya
Makhadzi ft Prince Benza – Ghanama
Kizz Daniel x Tekno – Buga
Music Producer of The Year
PhillBill – Cameroon
Tempoe– Nigeria
207 – Uganda
S2kizzy – Tanzania
Magicstick– Nigeria
MOGBeats – Ghana
DJ Maphoriza – South Africa
Pheelz – Nigeria
Best African Dancer
Poco Lee – Nigeria
Uncle Azeez – Nigeria
Ghetto Kids – (Uganda)
Angel Ngiyu– Tanzania
Hope Ramafalo – South Africa
Wet Bad Gang– Angola
Dancegod Lloyd – Ghana
Sayrahchips – Nigeria
Manuel Kanza – Angola
Best Lusophone
Calema – Sao Tome
Nelson Freitas – Cape Verde
Edgar Domingos – Angola
Djodje – Cape Verde
Mr Bow – Mozambique
Soraia Ramos – Cape Verde
Jerislon Israel – Angola
Mayra Andrade – Cape Verde
Best Francophone
Fally Ipupa – Congo
Kedjevara- Ivory Coast
Serge Beynaud – Ivory Coast
Josey – Ivory Coast
Wally B. Seck- Senegal
TayC– Cameroon
Innos B – Congo
Tenor – Cameroon
Best Reggea/Dancehall
Spice – Jamaica
Mr Killa – Jamaica
Patoranking – Nigeria
SteffLondon – Jamaica
Shatta Wale – Ghana
Popcaan – Jamaica
Shenseea – Jamaica
Alkaline – Jamaica
AFRIMMA Album of The Year
Basketmouth – Horoscopes
Focalistic – President Ya Strata
Burnaboy – Love Damini
Kidi – Golden Boy
Dadju -Cullinan
Diamond Platnumz – First of All
Dadi B – History
KOA II – Kabza De Small
RADIO/TV PERSONNEL OF THE YEAR
Ebuka – Nigeria
Konnie Toure – Ivory Coast
DJ Slim – Ghana
Do2tun – Nigeria
Afonso Quintas – Angola
James Onen – Uganda
Jamal Ghadafi – Kenya
Serwa Amihere – Ghana
AFRIMMA BEST TRADITIONAL ARTIST
Sholo Wamba – Tanzania
Kcee – Nigeria
Mrisho Mpoto – Tanzania
Manamba Kante – Guinea
Oumou Sangare – Mali
Betty G – Ethiopia
Thokozani Langa – South Africa
Nii Tettey Tetteh – Ghana
