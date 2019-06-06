Electricity Generating Companies (GenCos) comprising gas-fired and hydro stations released a total of 4,122 MegaWatts (MW) of electricity into the national grid on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

A daily energy report, which was compiled by the Advisory Power Team, Office of the Vice President, made this disclosure on Wednesday in Abuja.

It said that the energy released by the companies was up by 203.12MW from the figure delivered on Monday, June 3, adding that 1,934.5MW was not generated due to unavailability of gas.

The report also added that 1,082.4MW was not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructures.

It said 289 MW was recorded as losses due to water management procedures.

The report revealed that the power sector lost an estimated N1.5 billion on Tuesday to the factors of insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.

On sector reform and activities, the report noted that the dominant constraint for Tuesday’s generation was unavailability of gas.