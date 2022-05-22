From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

In the bid to tackle domestic violence headlong, gender advocacy groups in Bayelsa State have unveiled a Domestic Violence Clinic (DVC) in Bayelsa State.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The domestic violence clinic designed as an online and mobile clinic is an initiative of Do Foundation International and the Hilarity World Foundation, meant to provide medical, legal, and psycho-social support to victims of domestic and sexual violence in the state.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony tagged “Exposing Domestic Violence” over the weekend, founder of the Do Foundation, Ms Dise Ogbise and the President of the Hilarity World Foundation, Miss Grace Ukpevie, explained that the Domestic Violence Clinic (DVC) is expected to also provide support to the victims of domestic violence through financial support and creation of a career and business support in order to create means of livelihood after separation from their abusers.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Ogbise in her remarks expressed concern over the rising cases of domestic violence and noted that despite the worrisome trend, advocacy groups in the state are gaining grounds in the effort to educate, intervene and stop the violence against women.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

She also noted that the DVC will provide more avenues for victims to have access to advocacy groups instead of dying in silence during sexual and domestic violence.

Also speaking, Miss Grace Ukpevie, pointed out that the DVC is an online and mobile clinic for domestic violence victims and survivors noting that the goal is to ease the stress survivors go through when seeking help.

The wife of the Chairman of the State Traditional Rulers Council, Queen Timinipre Dakolo declared support towards the rising campaign against sexual and domestic violence, condemning situations where parents negotiate with violators in order to stop prosecution.

Dr Ebidenyefa Tarila- Nikade, Queen Tecy Bolou Diongoli and Chairperson of Do Foundation Bayelsa State chapter, Ms Ubodium Deghipulu commended Ogbise and Ukpevie for the initiative noting that it would go a long way to help victims of domestic violence in the state.

Other advocacy groups present at the occasion, including the facilitator of the NBA Women Forum, Sagbama branch, Ms Ebiere Ekpese, member of the Gender Response Initiative Team(GRIT),Mrs. Blessing Komonibo, the Vice Chairman of the NUJ, Bayelsa Council, Judith Young, Executive Director Starrz Safety Initiative, Mary Accra Bekeowei and the International President of Do Foundation International, Boma Tonye Miebai all took turns to declare their commitment and support for the domestic violence clinic, and end to domestic violence in Bayelsa State.