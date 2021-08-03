From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo first lady, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki was again at the magistrate court, yesterday for the resumed hearing on the case of 55 year old Michael Ogboke who is standing trial for defiling a 7-year old.

She was accompanied by the Deputy Governor Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu and his wife Maryann Shaibu to witness the court proceedings.

In the brief court session, a new Counsel appeared for the defendant who requested for adjournment to enable him study the facts of the case.

The case was subsequently adjourned to August 10, 2021 for hearing.

Her Excellency, Betsy Obaseki who is the chairperson of the Gender-Based Violence Management Committee Edo State, reaffirmed her unflinching commitment to ensuring justice for victims, while urging the victims to speak up as the committee was always ready to play its role.

