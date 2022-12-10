From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State Gender Based Violence Management Committee, yesterday, reaffirmed its resolve to involve all stakeholders in a collective and continuous effort in the fight against gender based violence throughout the year 2023.

Chairperson of the Committee, the First Lady of Edo State, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki reaffirmed this at a stakeholder workshop on tackling gender based violence with the theme “Beyond 16 Days of Activism – 365 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence in Edo State” put together by the Edo State Ministry of Youth and Gender Issues and the German Organisation GIZ in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

She reeled out recent programmes and policies of government which have further institutionalised the fight against gender based violence in the state to include continuous media sensitization, the building of a new SARC Centre, her Sports Advocacy Initiative – The Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament, the gender based violence advocacy film “We Will Not Be Silent” and the quarterly Edo State Gender Based Violence Management Committee review meetings that assesses the progress in the fight against gender based violence among others.

She reaffirmed the resolve of the committee to punish every offender irrespective of how highly placed in the society adding that anyone who threatens her committee members, solicits pardon for suspects or tries to withdraw a case of gender based violence is perverting justice and will be charged with compounding felony as enshrined in the amended Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law.

While delivering his goodwill message at the event, the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, appealed to traditional rulers to help in dealing with gender based violence in rural areas adding that cultural influence can make victims not to report cases of gender based violence and that whoever is found culpable is liable by the provisions of the VAPP Law.

The Edo State Commissioner, Ministry of Youth and Gender Issues Andrew Enwata Esq., said beyond sensitization, his ministry is developing a sexual harassment policy for the state that will tackle sexual harassment in the workplace, schools etc.

According to the Commissioner “the problem of gender based violence begins with an act of harassment that we take for granted.”

GIZ SKYE team leader Dr Detlef Bart in his address at the event, said they are supporting the state government by developing a gender strategy explaining that “only by working together and contributing each individual’s ideas, experience and commitment can we combat gender specific disadvantages and discriminations and make gender equality around the world a reality as part of dignifying the future.”