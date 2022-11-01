From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development has vowed to ensure stiffer punishment for Dr Fred Ekpe-Ayokhai, a lecturer with the Federal University of Lafia, and three others for assaulting a young girl of 19 years in Lafia.

Daily Sun reports that the Nasarawa Police Command had on October 26, 2022, arraigned the suspects, Dr Ekpa-Ayokhai 53 years, Emmanuela Ayokhai 18 years, Bob Praise-Ayokhai 23 years and Saint-Dan Ayokhai 21years at High Court 1, Lafia before Justice Aisha Aliyu, the Chief Judge (CJ) of the state for allegedly assaulting a young girl over a fight with his daughter.

The suspects were arraigned on six-count charges of criminal conspiracy, housebreaking and criminal force, assault on a woman with intent to outrage modesty, Kidnapping and Inflicting physical Injury.

Daily Sun also reported that the Chief Judge had assigned the case to High Court Obi, and the suspects were remanded at Lafia Correctional Centre, Doma road.

Condemning the act in a statement signed by Hajiya Aisha Rufai-Ibrahim, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development and made available to reporters on Tuesday in Lafia the state capital.

The Women Affairs Commissioner also lauded the police for the kind of attention given to the case and for arraigning the suspects in court within the shortest time to ensure justice for the victim.

Hajiya Rufai-Ibrahim further said the ongoing prosecution of the suspects would serve as a deterrent to others and called on those still in the habit of assaulting women and children to desist, as it is no longer tolerated in the state.

“Our gender-based violence response team and justice-based groups are monitoring the case with a view to ensuring that no stone is left unturned in the bid to get a fair hearing and justice for the victim.

“The state government under Governor Abdullahi Sule considers, in particular, the action of the prime suspect, a person who is supposed to mentor youths, as unpardonable, shameful and condemnable.

“The state is reputed for its respect for human and girl-child rights and extant laws from which all actions of the government are conceived, tailored and implemented,” she added.

She assured women and youths in the state that the unfortunate action exhibited by the suspects would not be swept under the carpet and their rights would, at times, be promoted and protected.