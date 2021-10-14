From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The Director General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)Brig-General Shuaibu Ibrahim has urged communities leaders in Kebbi state to support campaign against Gender Based Violence (GBV) in their respective rural domains.

Ibrahim stated this while speaking at the flag off ceremony of the first phase of grassroots Gender sensitization and advocacy campaign in rural communities, held at Government Day Secondary School Kardi, Kardi village,Birnin Kebbi Local Government area of Kebbi,organized by the NYSC.

During the sensitization,40 students from two secondary Schools were invited alongside 40 pupils from two primary Schools to witness the GBV campaign. They were selected from Government Day Secondary School KARDI, Government Science College Kardi, Aliyu Musa Model Primary Schools Kardi, Muhammad Abubakar Model Primary Schools Kardi.

Director General NYSC who was represented by Mrs. Bernice Ogbolu, Assistant Director Deployment and Relocation, explained that, the violence affects both male and female which necessitated urgent support of all the stakeholders to curb the menace.

According to him, “while gender issues are often misconstrued as affecting females alone, it is important to point out that they include matters of interest to both sexes, including rights and responsibilities. In the past, some societies consider the female as weaker sex and tended to ascribe certain roles, which relegated them to the background.

” It has since become clear that some societal roles are not necessarily determined by our biological make-up and, therefore, can change with time and in different situations. It is also important to remind all and sundry that Gender Based-Violence is not only physical and psychological harm, but also constitutes abuse of the fundamental rights of the victim. Consequently, all hands must be on deck to fight this ill that is ravaging the society, especially in the rural dwellers”.

Ibrahim further said that, emphasized that no individual: man, woman, boy or girl should be denied the opportunity to realize their potentials.

He said: “Thus, we are appealing to the conscience of community members, religious institutions, Local Government Administrators, Principals/Head Teachers of schools, Guidance and Counselling Officers, Corps Employers and parents to be more supportive, protective and sensitive to gender matters.

“I am pleased to state for the records that NYSC is one of the foremost organizations fighting against Gender Based Violence (GBV) and inequality through the activities of the Corps Gender Vanguards. The Vanguards, who have been equipped with the necessary skills, carry out awareness campaign and support activities in our rural communities.

” Amongst other strides, they help in the formation of Gender Clubs in schools as well as provide linkages to victims of gender abuse through the GBV toll free line, 08031230651, provided by Federal Ministry of Women Affairs”.