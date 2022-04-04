By Bimbola Oyesola

Leadership of Industriall Global Nigeria national council has reiterated its commitment to ensure that biases against women in the country are reduced drastically, if not totally eliminated.

Chairperson of the Industriall National Council, Goke Olatunji, who is also the president of the National Union of Chemical Footwear Rubber Leather and Non-Metallic Products Employees (NUCFRLANMPE), speaking during the celebration of International Women’s Day 2022 organised by the union, noted that bias often makes it difficult for women to forge ahead in career or at home.

Olatunji highlighting the theme “Break the bias,” stating that the union decided to celebrate the women in the union to give them a sense of belonging and support them in all their aspirations in life.

“NUCFRLANMPE is the only union that celebrates the International Women’s Day to show how we hold our women in high esteem. We have several women in the union holding leadership positions, at units, branches, zones and even national. We believe that what a man can do, woman, given opportunity, will equally prove herself,” he said.

He said, until women are exposed to positions of leadership and other challenges, one definitely would not know what they can achieve or the height they can attain. Olatunji equally charged women to come out and take up responsibilities, rather than wait for men to determine what comes to them.

He said, “We need to give women a sense of belonging for us to have a sustainable tomorrow. It’s until we have equal society that such society can be guaranteed.

“We should stand up against biases working against our women, celebrate the giant strides we have made and I want to assure you that Industriall Nigeria will continue to support our women to make greater impact.”

In her address, Tolulope Fagbamigbe, head of department, Women and Youths, said gender balance was not solely a women’s issue, but also an economic issue.

“Some days ago, we sew how all the bills concerning women were rejected at the National Assembly.

To a great extent, It shows that many still believe that the rise of women is the fall of men,” she said.

According to her, there is a continuing need globally for inclusive mindset and tangible action on gender Equality.

Fagbamigbe reasoned that Trade union need to step up action for the adoption and implementation of policies, at all levels, ensuring equal opportunities for employment for all workers, men, women, including youths, for equal treatment and equal pay.

She said, “There is an adage in Yoruba that says; If two people are lying to themselves, at least one of them will know that either he/she is lying or that he/she is being lied to. Don’t let anybody tell you that men and women are equal right now, we are not equal. Men need to be at the forefront of this campaign and women need to step up and stop expecting posts and positions to be handed over to us.”

She added that women are not saying men should leave the table for them, but men should shift so women can be accommodated too.

The guest speaker, Barrister Eunice Olatunji in her contribution called for the acceleration of gender parity by saying no to discrimination today for a sustainable tomorrow.

She advocated for women representation at all levels because only a women can accurately express the needs of other women be it at the union or political level.