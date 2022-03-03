From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Former first lady of Imo State Mrs Chioma Ohakim has aligned herself with several other women who have threatened not to leave the National assembly premises until the gender bills constitution amendment exercise is reconsidered.

Ohakim, in a statement she released to newsmen on Thursday, joined the women in condemning the action of the National Assembly which he said excluded women’s inclusion in “the political space across the country.

‘It is painful that Nigerian women who constitute 49 per cent of the entire population are considered lesser beings and should be denied inclusion just because of their gender. World over, women are considered an integral part of the population and play major roles in the development of those countries even as Nigerian women work tirelessly to support the development of our country,’ she said.

Mrs Ohakim who is the founder of Empowerment for Women and Youths Initiative (EWAYI) expressed her concern that at is 61 years, after independence, Nigerian women and girls still grapple with gross violation of human rights, poverty, lack of inclusion, and varying forms of discrimination which are clear indices of violence.

She added that ‘already, the constitution guarantees freedom from all forms of discrimination while the universal declaration of human rights guarantees the right to equality, freedom from torture and degrading treatment, right to recognition as a person before the law, right to equality before the law, and right to remedy by a competent tribunal, amongst others.’

Asking Why the National Assembly would vote against specific seats for women, such as 35% appointive,35 per cent affirmative action in party administration and leadership, indigene-ship rights after five years of marriage for non-Nigerian born women, decline citizenship to the foreign-born husband of a Nigerian woman among several others.

She equally noted that In Nigeria, women, and girls suffer religious, political, cultural discriminations which have resulted in female genital mutilation, girl-child labour, domestic violence, gender-based violence, bodily rights, polygamy, restricted access to political participation, religious restrictions, underpaid wages, lack of access to quality healthcare, kidnapping, ritual killings, insecurity, insurgency, internal displacement, COVID-19, and others.

‘I join my voice to demand a reconsideration of the gender bills and passage without delay.

As a woman passionate about the improvement of people and society, I call on the leadership of the National Assembly to rally their members to ensure the total elimination of all forms of violence.

Even as women are peaceful and law-abiding, I wish to state that I will partake in all forms of protests to address this gender-based violence,’ Ohakim said.