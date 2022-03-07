From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
Women groups across the country have said the rejection of the gender bills in the ongoing amendments to the 1999 Constitution by members of the National Assembly, will draw women back by 20 years.
This is even as they have expressed their determination to continue to protest beginning with the mother of all protest on Tuesday, March 8th being the International Women’s Day commemoration.
The women called on First Ladies, Female Deputy Governors and other stakeholders sympathetic to the reconsideration of the gender bills to join protests across the country to drive home their demand.
Addressing a virtual press conference to discuss by Co-founder Womanifesto, Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, said the protest will continue to hold on the days the National Assembly has sittings.
She said: “It’s like the men have made up their minds to hold women in perpetual subjection. We have to reject this ill-treatment of women. Their failure to pass the gender bill confirms that they have no respect for womanhood, no respect for humanity.
“The fight is an ideological fight. We reject this discrimination, disdain attitude against this women.
So we will be there on March 8,9,10 and we will continue to occupy National Assembly until they respond to our demand.
“We are planning the mother of all protest on Tuesday.”
She also said the women’s groups said they will be naming and shaming of those that voted against the gender bills.
Akiyode-Afolabi, noted that Nigeria is lagging behind in domestication of protocols it is signatories to, adding that Nigeria has a woeful women representation in political and elective positions. At the National Assembly (comprising the Senate with 109 members and the House of Representatives with 360 members totaling 469 members of parliament), only 29 are women (six per cent of the total). They added that there are, however, 440 men at the Nigeria National Assembly. A low women representation in leadership positions amounts to denying half of Nigeria’s population the voice ans opportunity to contribute to governance and development.
The women therefore demand: “Urgent re-convening, reconsideration, and immediate passage of the five women/gender-related bills: Bills number 35, 36, 37, 38, and 68.
“The passing of the Gender and Equal Opportunities (GEOB) Bill, currently before the senate.
“Resuscitation and the passage of the Bill on “Support for Women Participation in Elective and Appointive Positions Bill 2020 before the House of Representatives.
“Immediate Domestication of the African Charters Protocol on the Rights of Women in Africa, which Nigeria ratified in 2004.
“Immediate domestication of the UN Convention on Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), which Nigeria ratified in 1985.
“Our resolve to continue this struggle is to push back on the misogynistic attitude of the NASS, the pattern of neglect of women concerns and disregard for womanity, severally women have been embarrassed by the gender insensitive practices of the law makers. The failure to address women issues through the gender bill shows that women are irrelevant.
“We reject further dehumanization of Nigerian Women. The constitution should cure the defect and we will continue to protest to show our dissatisfaction.
“We call on the Senate President and the Hon. Speaker to call an urgent meeting to discuss how to referees the wrong if not we shall continue to occupy the NASS.
“Also, a call on all Nigerian men and women to join the rally, we will also have simultaneous rallies in Lagos, Calabar and other major cities.”
In what ways would the proposed Gender Bill end a political culture that turned Nigerian Women to an Inferior on matters of Democratic leadership?
The Legal Consequence of the Bill put a cleared Democratic Limitations to future political ambition of Nigerian Women while its alterations on Citizenship therein does not considered right to Freedom of choice because decision on choice of citizenship is purely a personal issue which neither the Nigerian Husband nor The Nigerian Wife can compelled their foriegn spouses to become Nigerian citizens against their personal choice So why much ado on futility? If there are families where The Husband and The Wife practices difference religion just because individual personal freedom of choice on certain private matter overruled any laws however Nigerian Women and their undemocratic curiosity about Futility called Gender Bill showed a cleared lacked of Democratic orientation, if they visualized the legal and Democratic consequences of the Gender Bill they would realized that they have use law to CAGED Themselves so the Democratic legislative process that rejected the Bill was a Blessing because the Bill if its becomes law remained an eternal POLITICAL PRISON for the future political ambition of Nigerian Women.
The Democratic lessons which Nigerian Women failed to learn in over 22 years of Democracy in Nigeria was pivotal to Why Nigerian Women are Divided Politically? These unwarranted political Division mainly on individual selfish interest of women to become or occupied a office which was not recognized in the Nigerian Constitution called (FIRST LADY) democratically hindered Nigerian Women collectives efforts and general possibilities to produced Female elected Governor or President while Men are using the Constitutional executive powers not to only dominated political arenas but established a barbaric political culture that subjected Nigerian Women to an inferior being by taking undue advantages of their political division.
In a Democratic society where Women are more desperate Politically to become unconstitutional FIRST LADY than be elected as Governor or President with Powers of Executive, So Is the Problems Mainly The Men or The Women Themselves?
Dr Abiola Alabi should use Her Womanifesto group to ensured that Nigerian Women are Politically and Democratically oriented than the senseless Protest on Futility called Gender Bill however the Democratic solution is for Nigerian Women to be United Politically in a Democratic Spirit of Patriotic Front however to Succeed, Dr Abiola should conduct Nationwide election where Women of all age Vote between Unconstitutional OFFICE OF THE FIRST LADY OR BE ELECTED AS GOVERNOR OR PRESIDENT WITH POWERS OF EXECUTIVE. Undoubtedly 95% will voted for office of the FIRST LADY While 5% will voted for an EXECUTIVE POWERS This result obviously remained an Indication that Tomorrow Nationwide Protest is a wrong Democratic step in a Futility political direction which only add to Why Nigerian Women are in a political Bondages which they put THEMSELVES.