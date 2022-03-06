From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Women groups across the country have said the rejection of the gender bills in the ongoing amendments to the 1999 Constitution by members of the National Assembly, will draw women back by 20 years.

This is even as they have expressed their determination to continue to protest beginning with the mother of all protest on Tuesday, March 8th being the International Women’s Day commemoration.

Addressing a virtual press conference to discuss by Co-founder Womanifesto, Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, said the protest will continue to hold on the days the National Assembly has sittings.

She said: “It’s like the men have made up their minds to hold women in perpetual subjection. We have to reject this ill-treatment of women. Their failure to pass the gender bill confirms that they have no respect for womanhood, no respect for humanity.

“The fight is an ideological fight. We reject this discrimination, disdain attitude against this women.

So we will be there on March 8,9,10 and we will continue to occupy National Assembly until they respond to our demand.

“We are planning the mother of all protest on Tuesday.”

She also said the women’s groups said they will be naming and shaming of those that voted against the gender bills.

Details later…