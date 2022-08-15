From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The United Nations Women (UN Women) has launched the “HeForShe” Network in Kaduna State. It is a campaign platform for men and boys to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment.

The UN Women’s Programme Specialist, Mr. Peter Mancha, who disclosed this at a one-day workshop for members of the network in Kaduna, said men must collaborate with women to achieve gender equality.

Mancha said that the “HeForShe” campaign in collaboration with the Ministry for Human Services and Social Development (MHSSD) was designed to mobilise men and boys to support gender equality in the state.

He defined ‘HeForShe’ as a solidarity movement that would provide a systematic approach and platform for men and boys to serve as change agents toward gender equality.

According to him, the “HeForShe” campaign, initiated by the United Nations in 2014, is key to the realisation of gender equality in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.

“The ‘HeForShe’ campaign was officially launched in Nigeria on May 23, 2017, by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, and facilitated by the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development with support from UN Women. The campaign was subsequently inaugurated in 12 States across the country and will be inaugurated in Kaduna state very soon as the 13th state.”