Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen, has commended the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) for launching the Armed Force of Nigeria Gender Policy (AFNGP).

She also appreciated the military for supporting the implementation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 action plan on women, peace and security.

She made the remarks when she visited the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, in Abuja.

She noted the efforts of the DHQ Gender Advisor for bringing all the gender desk officers in the armed forces and security sectors under one umbrella, lauding the DHQ for championing the fight against gender-based violence in barracks across the country to create awareness among youths and women: “The ministry, in collaboration with AFN and security agencies, is championing the cause of women in peace and security to establish better networking within the defence and security sectors and the civil society.

“We want to celebrate and thank you (CDS) for launching the gender policy for the armed forces of Nigeria, which has encouraged other security agencies and paramilitary to emulate this modest achievements on gender equality.”

Gen. Irabor responded: “The gender-based initiatives of the armed forces remain a reference and principle focal point for the commissioning and enlistment of women into the military.

“The Directorate of Gender is aimed at projecting gender-based policies. We are committed to partner with the Ministry of Women Affairs in co-hosting the 2021 Security Sector Gender Reference Group Conference.”

COAS presents official vehicle to 7 Division’s RSM

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has formally handed over the keys and documents of a new Toyota Hilux to the Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM), Headquarters, 7 Division, Master Warrant Officer Mohammed Babayo.

He said the presentation was to restore the prestige associated with the office of the RSM, whom he described as the custodian of Nigerian Army customs, ethics and traditions.

“RSMs in the Nigerian Army and the military globally play pivotal roles in refining, grooming and putting the regimental lives of young officers and soldiers in check, when freshly deployed to the unit, on passing out from their respective training institutions.

“It has become necessary to provide RSMs with the requisite logistics to enhance their confidence and competence to reinvigorate and empower them play their essential role as a bridge between the commanders and the soldiers in the hierarchy of the NA.”

He promised to ensure the construction of tied-down accommodation for the RSMs and renovate dilapidated structures in army barracks to demonstrate his commitment in this regard.

Irabor engages veterans in South East to curb insecurity

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, has assured the people of the South East of the commitment of the Nigerian armed forces towards improving security in the region. He gave the assurance at an interaction with retired senior military officers in the zone in Owerri, Imo State.

He said: “The military, in synergy with the Nigeria Police and other security agencies, is working to redress the asymmetric security threats confronting the nation. The current agitations in the zone have made the South East security situation peculiar, as a good number of their supporters have little or no knowledge of the realities on ground.”

He described the engagements of the military veterans in the region as useful: “With your privileged and distinct positions, you can bring greater understanding to stakeholders in the region as well as disabuse the misconceptions and perceptions of the agitators.”

He described the retired officers as dependable partners in establishing peace and stability across, urging them to remain loyal as demonstrated during their service: “Retired and serving military personnel are completely sold out to the unity, faith, peace and progress of the country.”

Chief of Defence Civil Military Cooperation (CDCMIC), Rear Admiral Fredrick Ogu, said: “The input of the retired senior officers is germane in proffering lasting workable solutions to prevailing security the region.

“The first and second editions of the interaction in South West and North West will be replicated in the remaining zones and the FCT.”

Participants included former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Azubuike Ihejirika; Air Officer Commanding Ground Training Command, Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Frank Oparah, Commissioner of Police, Mr Abutu Yaro, and the state commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Mr. Mike Ogar.

COAS coursemates, 37 Regular, visit, pledge support

Members of the 37 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) have assured the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, who happens to be their coursemate of continuous support.

They have also promised their loyalty “to ensure he succeeds in steering the wheels of the Nigerian Army to achieve its mandate.”

They gave the assurance when they visited the COAS at the Army Headquarters, Abuja, in a demonstration of solidarity with the COAS.

Speaking on behalf of members of the course, Commander, Infantry Corps, Major General Victor Ezugwu, said they were at the Army Headquarters to formally congratulate him on his well deserved appointment and to also reassure him of their unalloyed loyalty and commitment as he leads the NA to greater heights.

Ezugwu who said only few members of the 37RC attended the visit in view of COVID-19 restrictions, while a good number joined virtually, reassured the COAS that all members of the Course are solidly behind him, as he leads the NA. He extolled the leadership qualities of the COAS, which he said dates back to his days in the NDA.

Responding, the COAS commended his course mates, both serving and retired, for the honour they accorded him, stressing that it was indeed a nostalgic experience to receive them in his office as the COAS.

He assured them that the NA under his watch would do everything possible to secure the nation from the clutches of criminal elements. He further noted that the NA under his command, places high premium on the welfare of personnel.

B’Haram: Theatre command, UNOCHA collaborate to boost humanitarian activities

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) has called for collaboration with the headquarters, Theatre Command, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), to boost humanitarian activities in the North East.

UNOCHA head of office, Mr. Trond Jensen, said at the command headquarters in Maiduguri, Borno State: “UNOCHA is responsible for coordinating all humanitarian activities of UN agencies in the region. I consider it wise to explore ways of ameliorating some of the security challenges affecting the actualization of our mandate.”

He commended the efforts of the Nigerian military in the fight against insurgency. He identified the need to synergise and increase the confidence of stakeholders by promoting a transparent and healthy relationship to enhance their performance in order to meet the humanitarian needs of Internally Displaced Persons and others affected by the current conflict situation, especially children, women and the aged. Theatre Commander, OPHK, Major General Christopher Musa, said the command would continue to provide security and conducive environment for the operations of UNOCHA in the North East. He called the delegation to consider organising a symposium, where stakeholders could discuss salient issues and create more awareness for the benefit of both agencies.

OSMA delegation visits COAS

A delegation from the Organisation of Military Sports in Africa (OSMA) and Council of International Military Sports for Africa (CISM), led by OSMA president, Brigadier General Maikano Abdullahi, on July 27, 2021, visited Army Headquarters where he solicited for support in the activities of both organisations.

Abdullahi who doubles as CISM vice-president said: “The delegation is in Nigeria for the Council Meeting of the Organisations. He informed the COAS of the SAHEL countries Armed Forces Sports Competition slated for October 9-19 2021, in Nigeria: “The idea is to aid the military in the fight against insurgency and other security challenges.”

6 Div. hosts Army Combat Support Arms Week

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has charged the combat support arms of the Nigerian Army to be resolute, focused and committed to achieve the best in all assigned tasks.

He said at the opening of the Combat Support Arms Training (COSAT) Week 2021: “The training is an avenue to learn and re-strategise towards improving the combat support arms of the Nigerian Army. The Army cannot do it alone. There is need for continuous training, as its outcome will enhance professionalism.

“Combat Support Arms have continued to excel and creative in their respective roles to improve themselves. The theme of the programme, ‘Building the Capacity of the Combat Support Arms towards Optimizing the Utility of Indigenous Technology in Support of NA Contemporary Operations’ is chosen to create a platform for personnel of Combat Support Arms (CSA) of the NA to interact and exchange ideas aimed at enhancing their operational efficiency for the NA.”

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State said: “The use of indigenous technology to support military operations cannot be over-emphasized. The Federal Government should support the military with the provision of indigenous technology to aid them in their various operations.”

He commended the Nigerian army for sacrifices in keeping the country one.

