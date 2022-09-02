Stakeholders in the education sector, have applauded the introduction and passage for second of a Bill seeking mandatory inclusion of preventive teachings and conceptual appreciation on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) into the Curriculum of secondary schools, at the house of Representatives.

In a statement, the stakeholders observed that when passed into law, the bill will provide a platform that will sustainably tackle the increasing issues of sexual and gender-based violence and its related offenses, in Nigeria.

They commended the initiator of the Bill, Onyebuchi Chris Ifediora, OCI Foundation, and the Chairman, House of representatives committee on Basic education and services, Prof Julius Ihonvbere, representing the Owan Federal Constituency, for their efforts of championing the bill.

Speaking after the passage of the bill, an Abuja-based lawyer, OCI Foundation’s Legal Research Assistant and Liaison Officer to the NASS, Ms Vivian Obinwa, said she was inspired by the results and feedback from several schools and community advocacy sensitization programs she had personally championed in the past.

Ms Obinwa, is also a social justice and sustainable development enthusiast, whose passion gravitates towards advocacy for Child/Women protection and development.

She also volunteers for the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA Nigeria) Abuja and the Child and Youth Protection Foundation (CYPF), both of which she has collaborated with, on the SGBV project.

The SGBV Bill is the second legislation that has been successfully pushed through this stage by the OCI Foundation, an international (Australian-Nigerian) NGO that promotes Health, Education, and Social/Public Welfare among Nigerians.

The First Bill, which also passed Second Reading in July 2022, seeks to include teachings against breast and cervical cancers into the curriculum of all senior secondary schools in Nigeria, successfully, has gone through second reading in the House of Representatives.