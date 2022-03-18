Geneith Pharmaceuticals Ltd, an indigenous pharmaceuticals company with a wide range of medicines donated a Hiace bus to Pharmacy Department Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile Ife, Osun State recently.

The donation of the bus has been heralded as a welcome development in some quarters as it will help ease logistics challenge of the Teaching Hospital.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

On hand to receive the bus from Emeka Nwachukwu, Deputy General Manager Marketing, Geneith, include the outgoing HOD , Taiwo Ogundipe, the new Head of Department Mrs Abosede Ibikunle and other stakeholders.