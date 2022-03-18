Geneith Pharmaceuticals Ltd, an indigenous pharmaceuticals company with a wide range of medicines donated a Hiace bus to Pharmacy Department Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile Ife, Osun State recently.
The donation of the bus has been heralded as a welcome development in some quarters as it will help ease logistics challenge of the Teaching Hospital.
On hand to receive the bus from Emeka Nwachukwu, Deputy General Manager Marketing, Geneith, include the outgoing HOD , Taiwo Ogundipe, the new Head of Department Mrs Abosede Ibikunle and other stakeholders.
