Tony John, Port Harcourt

Seven members of a family comprising a couple and their children have been found dead in Elele town in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Daily Sun gathered that the tragic incident occurred in their apartment within an estate known as Too Much Money, in Elele town. One of the neighbours of the victims, who confirmed the incident on phone, said they woke up yesterday morning and noticed that the neighbour’s house was still locked.

The source, who did not want his name mention in print, said they decided to force the main door to the one bedroom apartment open after they had observed that the car belonging to the father of house, a known commercial driver in the area, was still parked outside and none of the children was seen around.

According to the source, neighbours within the estate said they saw the man last when he was trying to put on their generator set, which they suspected might be the cause of their sudden death.

It was further gathered that the generator exhaust faced directly to their door.

The state police public relations officer, Nnamdi Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), confirmed the incident to journalists.

Omoni said preliminary investigation showed that the family died as a result of smoke from the generator, adding that investigation was still on to unravel if it was caused by sabotage.

He disclosed further that the corpses have been deposited at the mortuary for further investigation. He added that at the end of the findings, anyone found culpable would face the law.